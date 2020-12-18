Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar in Puerto Rico Reopens After Recovery Efforts from Hurricanes Irma and Maria

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three-year recovery and rebuilding effort, the associates at Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar located in Dorado, Puerto Rico, are excited to welcome back owners, members and guests to this beautifully renovated oceanfront resort beginning tomorrow, December 19. The resort has been closed since Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico on September 6, 2017, followed 12 days later by Hurricane Maria.

As owners, members and guests return to the property, they will be greeted with stunning resort renovations. Owners and members will see the resort villas have some new features, including an upgraded shower experience and refreshed villa design with all new furniture and appliances.

"This has been a lengthy recovery process, but the steadfast commitment to the reopening of the resort demonstrates resilience and dedication to our owners, members and guests," said Gabriel Olvera, general manager. "While it may go without saying, I can't overstate how proud I am of everyone's hard work in bringing this property back, all while associates have been handling their own personal recovery efforts."

Perched within a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach and featuring an Olympic-size pool, Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar is a secluded resort that invites owners, members and guests to experience paradise. The resort is located in the North region of Puerto Rico — known for fresh local seafood, stunning scenery, and rich culture and history — with four legendary championship golf courses nearby. As the status of resort amenities and services is subject to change at any time due to governmental requirements and/or changes to operating guidelines in an effort to mitigate the Novel Coronavirus, visitors are encouraged to visit the Hyatt Residence Club Resort Hub at hub.hyattresidenceclub.com before their trip for the most recent information on the status of amenities at the resort. Visit discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines for the latest information regarding travel guidelines, frequently asked questions, and local business updates.

About Hyatt Residence Club

As part of Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Hyatt Residence Club provides flexible access to global travel experiences through a diverse portfolio of boutique residential-style retreats. Set in unique destinations from Maui, Carmel and Aspen to Sedona, San Antonio and Key West, Hyatt Residence Club resorts deliver genuine Hyatt® care. For more information, please visit hyattresidenceclub.com.

