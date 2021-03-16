Hybrid 20th Anniversary Night Of Artists Makes The Best Of Contemporary Western Art Available Everywhere

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 20th anniversary of the event that sparked the museum's creation, the Briscoe Western Art Museum is expanding its signature exhibition and sale to a hybrid format. One of the premier Western Art events in the world is now in-person and online, allowing everyone to view and participate in the museum's Night of Artists 2021 Exhibition and Sale. Night of Artists includes the viewing and sale of more than 250 new works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by 75 of today's leading contemporary Western artists.

Logan Maxwell Hagege, "Somewhere Free", oil, 24" x 36", one of 250 works from 75 of today's top Western Artists featured in the Briscoe Western Art Museum's 20th Anniversary Night of Artists Exhibition and Sale. "Somewhere Free" is part of the Grand Live Auction, 7:30 - 8:45 p.m. March 27, which features in-person, online and mobile app bidding in the livestreamed event. Open now, the Online Art Auction includes 242 works available through 10 p.m. March 27. Registration in both auctions is free.

Featured artists include Logan Maxwell Hagege, Martin Grelle, Billy Schenck, Mark Maggiori, Kim Wiggins, George Hallmark, Michael Ome Untiedt, Teresa Elliott, Paul Rhymer, Stefan Savides, Mary Ross Ruchholz and C. Michael Dudash.

Open now, the Night of Artists Online Art Auction concludes 10 p.m. March 27 during the Exhibition Opening Celebration featuring the Grand Live Auction 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. The live auction includes in-person, online and mobile app bidding (Apple and Android) and will be livestreamed. Bid registration for the online and live auctions is free and everyone can enjoy livestream. Night of Artists continues as a public exhibition and sale March 28 – May 9 at the Briscoe and online.

"Expanding the event online provides a larger platform to showcase the beauty and impact of the rich stories illustrated through Western art. We look forward to sharing it with everyone," said Michael Duchemin, President and CEO of the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

Night of Artists serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum, benefiting the Briscoe's full array of exhibitions and educational programs throughout the year.

Opening March 28, the Fixed-Price Sale features works not previously sold through auction. Available at a price set by the artist, these limited remaining works may be purchased online or in person.

About The Briscoe Western Art Museum: Preserving and presenting the art, history and culture of the American West, #theweststartshere at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. Located on the San Antonio River Walk and named in honor of the late Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. and his wife, Janey Slaughter Briscoe, the museum features engaging exhibitions, educational programs and public events reflective of the West's rich traditions and shared heritage. Follow the Briscoe on social media, @BriscoeMuseum.

