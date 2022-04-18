Hybrid Air Conditioner Market size to record USD 5.13 Bn growth | Driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization | Technavio

The global hybrid air conditioner market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and domestic players. Vendors are investing significantly in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing hybrid air conditioners and emphasize building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from competing brands. Vendors are also strategizing their product advertisements to attract consumers by highlighting the features and advantages of newly launched products.

Technavio identifies Arka Technologies Ltd., Aussie Solar World Pty Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Event Horizon Solar and Wind Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd., HotSpot Energy Inc., Lennox International Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd., Onyx, and Solair World International Pte Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growth in residential construction activities and the high efficiency of hybrid air conditioners compared with conventional air conditioners will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the volatility in operational costs and raw material prices, long product lifecycle, and stringent government standards and regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global hybrid air conditioner market is segmented as below:

Product

Hybrid Solar Air Conditioner



Solar Air Conditioner

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The hybrid solar air conditioner segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for dual technology air conditioners. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and government incentives and support in developing countries in APAC to install solar panels.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hybrid air conditioner market report covers the following areas:

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hybrid air conditioner market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hybrid air conditioner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid air conditioner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid air conditioner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid air conditioner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid air conditioner market vendors

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arka Technologies Ltd., Aussie Solar World Pty Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Event Horizon Solar and Wind Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd., HotSpot Energy Inc., Lennox International Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd., Onyx, and Solair World International Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hybrid solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hybrid solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hybrid solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hybrid solar air conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hybrid solar air conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Solar air conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solar air conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arka Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Arka Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arka Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Arka Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 92: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Exhibit 100: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Overview



Exhibit 101: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Key offerings

10.7 Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 HotSpot Energy Inc.

Exhibit 106: HotSpot Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: HotSpot Energy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: HotSpot Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 109: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Lennox International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Onyx

Exhibit 117: Onyx - Overview



Exhibit 118: Onyx - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Onyx - Key offerings

10.12 Solair World International Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Solair World International Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Solair World International Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Solair World International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

