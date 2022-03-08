Hybrid Car Market size to increase by 1,271.96 K units | Increasing emission norms to accelerate growth | Technavio

Mar 08, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hybrid car market size is expected to increase by 1,271.96 thousand units between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to witness a YOY growth rate of 6.94 in 2022. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The market is concentrated due to the presence of few players occupying the competitive landscape. The vendors in the market are adopting growth strategies such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution to remain competitive in the market.
AB Volvo, BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the dominant players in the market.
Increasing emission norms will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Increasing concerns over greenhouse emissions have forced countries to adopt stricter emission norms. For instance, the US Department of Transportation has set the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for vehicles. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers regarding environmental protection is driving OEMs to focus on the development of hybrid and electric vehicles as they emit fewer greenhouse gases than gasoline and diesel vehicles. These factors will create immense growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
In addition, the high popularity of luxury vehicles and incentives offered to enhance the adoption rates of HEVs will have a positive impact on the growth of the market players. However, the rising demand for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hybrid Car Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Hybrid Car Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- HEV
- PHEV
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The HEV segment currently generates maximum revenue in the market. HEVs combine the benefits of high fuel economy and low tailpipe emissions with the power and range of conventional vehicles. Also, HEVs can be either mild or full hybrids, and full hybrids can be designed in series or parallel configurations. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.
Geographically, market players will find huge growth opportunities in APAC during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are emerging as global hubs for automobile manufacturing. These countries are also witnessing significant investments in infrastructure development projects, which is expected to create significant demand for electrical vehicles. In addition, consumers in the region are becoming more environmentally conscious with rising concerns over climate change. These factors coupled with rising disposable incomes and an increase in the number of affluent younger millennials are creating a high demand for hybrid cars.
Hybrid Car Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid car market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hybrid car market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hybrid car market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid car market vendors
|
Hybrid Car Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
1271.96 thousand units
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, China, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
