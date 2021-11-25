Hybrid Fabric Market Size to Grow by USD 227.95 mn | Rise in Demand for Hybrid Fabrics in Sports and Recreation and Wind Energy Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

The hybrid fabric market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The hybrid fabric market report covers the following areas:

Hybrid Fabric Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Wind Energy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Hybrid Fabric Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The rise in demand for hybrid fabrics in sports and recreation and wind energy industries, rising demand for hybrid fabrics in the automotive and aerospace industry, and balance in cost and performance characteristics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high technology costs associated with manufacturing, lack of awareness related to hybrid fabric, and raw materials supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Hybrid Fabric Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hybrid Fabric Market, including Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd, BGF Industries Inc., Exel Composites Plc, Gurit Holding AG, Hacotech GmbH, Hexcel Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Textum Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hybrid fabric market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hybrid Fabric Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 39% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the hybrid fabric market in the region. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand for hybrid fabrics in the automotive and aerospace industry will facilitate the hybrid fabric market growth in North America.

Hybrid Fabric Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid fabric market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid fabric market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid fabric market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid fabric market vendors

Hybrid Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 227.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd, BGF Industries Inc., Exel Composites Plc, Gurit Holding AG, Hacotech GmbH, Hexcel Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Textum Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

