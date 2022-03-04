Hybrid Operating Room Market to Grow by USD 1.73 billion | Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Drive Growth | Technavio

Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the growth of the hybrid operating room market. The global aging population, along with the rising frequency of arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, is driving the need for minimally invasive operations, which are linked with fewer risks and minimum procedural stress. These factors are fueling the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the global hybrid operating room market.

The high costs associated with hybrid operating rooms will challenge the hybrid operating room market during the forecast period. A hybrid operating room typically costs between USD 3 million and USD 4 million to build since it may be outfitted with up to 100 different medical gadgets. Thus, due to the high-cost investment required, most hospitals avoid setting up a hybrid operating room, which hinders the market growth.

Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Minimally Invasive Surgery



Advanced Medical Procedures

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the hybrid operating room market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALVO Ltd. Liability Co. Sp. k., Barco NV, Cook Group Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediflex Surgical Products, Mizuho Corp., Novanta Inc., Nuvo Surgical, Siemens AG, SKYTRON LLC, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Toshiba Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG.

Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid operating room market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid operating room market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid operating room market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid operating room market vendors

Hybrid Operating Room Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALVO Ltd. Liability Co. Sp. k., Barco NV, Cook Group Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediflex Surgical Products, Mizuho Corp., Novanta Inc., Nuvo Surgical, Siemens AG, SKYTRON LLC, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Toshiba Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Minimally Invasive Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Advanced Medical Procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Advanced Medical Procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Advanced Medical Procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Advanced Medical Procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Advanced Medical Procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 89: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Getinge AB

Exhibit 94: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 95: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.5 IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc.

Exhibit 98: IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 Siemens AG

Exhibit 111: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.9 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 116: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 124: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 128: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 129: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

