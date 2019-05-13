Hybrid Trains to 2030 - Key Players, Globally, are: Alstom, Bombardier, CRRC, Siemens, BNSF, and Hitachi

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Train Market by Propulsion, Operating Speed, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid train market is estimated to grow from 5,429 Units in 2019 to reach 9,109 Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions is expected to boost the market. However, high overhaul & maintenance costs can create a hurdle for the growth of it.

The hybrid train market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Alstom (France), Bombardier (US), CRRC (China), Siemens (Germany), BNSF (US), and Hitachi (Japan).

Stringent regulations regarding environmental issues is likely to propel the growth of hydrogen trains during the forecast period



The hydrogen train segment is the fastest growing market. Hydrogen train which works on hydrogen fuel cells is said to be a true eco-friendly train. Hydrogen train does not require a dual fuel system, which makes it a completely pollution-free and noise-free in operation achieving the need of an emission-free train. Alstom with Eversholt Rail has introduced the first hydrogen fuel cell powered train in Germany in September 2018, which has already entered into the commercial services.



North America market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



The North America market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by the Middle East & Africa. The US accounts for the largest share of the North American train market in 2018. The railway industry in the country is inclined towards innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and energy-efficient trains. The increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing more efficient trains are expected to propel the growth. BNSF, Bombardier, and GE are some of the key players in the US railway industry. BNSF with GE Transportation has planned to launch a diesel-electric locomotive by the end of 2020.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe. The increasing concerns of carbon emission due to conventional railways and efficiency in this mode of transport have led the European authorities to develop a hybrid train network that has propelled the growth of this market. Government initiatives have encouraged the key players to develop the infrastructure for the train network. These trains have provided an opportunity for railway manufacturers to increase their presence in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hybrid Train Market

4.2 Asia Oceania to Lead the Hybrid Train Market in 2030

4.3 Hybrid Train Market in Asia Oceania, By Application Type and Country

4.4 Hybrid Train Market, By Application Type, 2019

4.5 Hybrid Train Market, By Operating Speed Type, By Units, 2019 vs 2030

4.6 Hybrid Train Market, By Propulsion Type, By Units, 2019 vs 2030



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Public Transport as A Means of Reducing Traffic Congestion

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Comfort and Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Refurbishment of Existing Trains

5.2.2.2 Capital-Intensive Nature of Trains

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Big Data Applications in the Rail Industry

5.2.3.2 Increase in Industrial and Mining Activities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Overhaul and Maintenance Costs



6 Hybrid Train Market, Future Trends & Scenario (2017-2030)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid Train Market - Most Likely Scenario

6.3 Hybrid Train Market - Optimistic Scenario

6.4 Hybrid Train Market - Pessimistic Scenario



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Technology Analysis

7.3 Hyperloop: the Future of Transportation

7.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Railways

7.5 Tilting and Non-Tilting Train

7.6 Autonomous Train



8 Hybrid Train Market, By Propulsion Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Battery Powered

8.3.1 Recyclability & Efficiency Will Boost the Demand for Hybrid Trains

8.4 Electro Diesel

8.4.1 Asia Oceania Region Will Lead the Electro Diesel Market

8.5 CNG

8.5.1 High Installing Cost Will Restrict the Market Growth of CNG Powered Trains

8.6 LNG

8.6.1 Gradual Shift From CNG to LNG Will Boost the Demand for LNG Powered Trains in Hybrid Train Market

8.7 Solar Powered

8.7.1 Asia Oceania Region Lead the Solar-Powered Train Market

8.8 Hydrogen Powered

8.8.1 Clean & Environment-Friendly Transportation Will Boost the Demand for Hydrogen Powered Train

8.9 Key Primary Insights



9 Hybrid Train Market, By Application Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Passenger

9.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Modes of Transportation to Boost the Hybrid Train Market

9.4 Freight

9.4.1 Demand for Emission Free Freight Transport Increased Globally

9.5 Key Primary Insights



10 Hybrid Train Market, By Operating Speed

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Below 100 Km/H

10.3.1 Asia Oceania to Lead the Hybrid Train Market

10.4 100-200 Km/H

10.4.1 Demand for Reduction in Traffic Congestion to Boost the Market for Hybrid Train

10.5 Above 200 Km/H

10.5.1 Developments in the Operating Speed Will Boost the Demand for Hybrid Trains

10.6 Key Primary Insights



11 Hybrid Train Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Oceania

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

12.3.4 Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles



ABB

Alstom

Ballard

BNSF

Bombardier

Chart Industries

CK Investments

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF)

CRRC

Cummins

DB Cargo

Etihad Rail

General Electric

Hitachi

Hydrogenics

Hyundai Rotem

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Renfe Operadora

Rolls-Royce

Siemens

Sinara Transport Machines

Skoda Transportation

SNCF

Stadler

The Kinky Sharyo Co. Ltd.

Toshiba

Toyota

Vivarail

Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Co. Ltd.

