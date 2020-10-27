HybridChart Announces Partnership with PointClickCare

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HybridChart, a leader in mobile charge capture and hospital rounding efficiencies, announces its partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. As a result of the partnership, HybridChart's rounding and workflow solution will integrate with PointClickCare's electronic health record (EHR) platform and be listed as an integrated solution on the PointClickCare Marketplace.

"We are excited to join PointClickCare's extensive partner ecosystem and become a part of the PointClickCare Marketplace" says Dr. Gregory Sanders, CEO and founder, HybridChart. "We're confident that by integrating with PointClickCare's EHR platform, we'll be able to streamline the data entry process for our joint customers, and further expand within the long-term and post-acute care sector."

HybridChart is a highly configurable, cloud-based solution that combines mobile charge capture, rounding, census management, discharge planning, and secure messaging. As a result of the integration, HybridChart will be able to seamlessly populate resident demographic data from PointClickCare's EHR platform. Additionally, patients will be automatically added to rounding lists generated by HybridChart.

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace –an online platform that enables senior care providers to customize their technologies' capabilities with integrated solutions from PointClickCare's partner ecosystem. The solutions featured are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing PointClickCare workflows.

"Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions," said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "We are excited to partner with HybridChart to jointly help our mutual clients manage the complex challenges of senior care."



For more information about HybridChart's rounding and workflow solution, visit www.HybridChart.com.

About HybridChart

HybridChart, a leading provider of medical technology, connects healthcare teams, increases efficiency, and improves patient outcomes. HybridChart EVOLVE, the fourth version of this cloud-based software, adapts to unique workflows and enhances profitability. Used by providers from diverse medical and surgical specialties, practices of all sizes across the United States are benefitting from HybridChart EVOLVE's 5 core features: Census Management, Charge Capture, Secure Messaging, Discharge Planning, and Data Analytics. Check out HybridChart on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Melissa Brown

Director of Marketing

877-977-5544

[email protected]

SOURCE HybridChart, Inc.

Related Links

www.hybridchart.com

