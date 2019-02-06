HYCM to Host More Interactive Trading Seminars in Dubai After Previous Success

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Forex Trading: Ultimate Beginner's Guide

Following the success of the December seminar, HYCM is hosting another two-day intensive course, Forex Trading: Ultimate Beginner's Guide, on the 18-19th of February at the Dukes Dubai Hotel. It is free to join both days; for Day one attendees simply need to book their spot, for Day two they must also have an activated HYCM account.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789372/HYCM_Logo.jpg )



Both days will be hosted by Giles Coghlan, a currency analyst and hedge fund trader with over 10 years' experience, who trades for the AsAc fund and contributes to Forexlive.

Course Itinerary:

Day one will focus on Theory , with attendees learning the trading process step-by-step. All queries will be resolved by professional trader, Giles Coghlan . Topics will include basic terminology, key concepts of fundamental, technical and sentiment analysis, professional methods of risk management, and trading psychology.

Day two will focus on Practice, providing valuable hands-on training for both new traders and traders wishing to refresh their skills. Participants will be guided through a seven-part trading routine and asked to complete exercises on their HYCM demo accounts. Attendees will be supervised and assisted at all times by Giles.

Ekaterina Bozhko, Marketing Officer at HYCM, specializing in the learning and development of HYCM's clients, said: "We understand the issues new traders can face when they first enter the world of trading. Being able to work with new traders face-to-face at these events has been very rewarding. We love equipping them with practical skills and watching them flourish."

Complimentary drinks, snacks, food and valet parking at the Dukes Dubai Hotel will be provided. To join this free two-day intensive course, simply register for the course on the HYCM website and an account manager will get in touch to explain the details. Anyone who wishes to attend the Day two workshop must have an activated HYCM account. Attendees who participate in both days will receive a Certificate of Completion.

About HYCM

HYCM is the global brand name of Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited, HYCM (Europe) Ltd, and HYCM Ltd, all entities under Henyep Group, a global corporation founded in 1977, operating in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit http://www.hycm.com.

Press Contact

Name: Ekaterina Bozhko

Phone: +357-25-24-5750

Email: ekaterina.bozhko@hycm.com

SOURCE HYCM Office Limassol, Cyprus