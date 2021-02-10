Hycroft To Provide 2020 Annual Financial And Operating Results And 2021 Outlook

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 before market open. A conference call to discuss those results will also be held on February 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

Conference Call – February 24, 2021 / 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT)

Hycroft will host a conference call to discuss our 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll–free – 1-833-943-1683

Outside of Canada & US – 1–210-874-7692

Conference ID: 2955049

Please note that a recording of the call will archived on our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

