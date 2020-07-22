Hycroft to Release Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on Monday, August 10, 2020

DENVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. ("Hycroft" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HYMC) will release its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results before market open on Monday, August 10, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 11:00 am MT.

To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll–free – 1–800-895-3361

Outside of Canada & US – 1-785-424-1062

An audio recording of the call will be available and archived on our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Related Links

https://www.hycroftmining.com

