Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces New VP of Global Engineering

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde) announced that Sanjay Shah has accepted the position of Vice President of Global Engineering. Sanjay, based out of Hyde's office in Ahmedabad, India, will provide subject matter expertise in conceptual and detailed design, process engineering, and commissioning and qualification services for Hyde's growing global client base across the regions – Asia, Europe and Americas.

"Sanjay has been a great friend and colleague for many years. I am so happy and grateful that he is rejoining Hyde Engineering in a global role. I have the highest level of respect for Sanjay's expertise as well as his abilities to inspire other team members in their pursuit of excellence. Welcome back Sanjay!"- John Hyde, Founder and CEO

Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde continues as CEO, Chairman, and industry leader, driving Hyde's U.S. and international business in Europe, India, Singapore, and Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Shah back to Hyde. His extensive technical and managerial experience is an outstanding resource for Hyde's global client base and our employees." - Kerren Bergman, President

Sanjay previously served as Hyde's VP of Engineering & Technology, Asia Pacific. He was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to strengthen and grow Hyde's pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical engineering capabilities in the Asia-Pacific market.

With over 25 years of industry experience in leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in both the US and India, Sanjay previously worked with Pfizer as a VP & Global Engineering Leader and headed the Process Engineering Department as VP at Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Prior to that he was Director & Head of Biologics Operations at Syngene Intl. and Director of Plant & Process Engineering at Dr. Reddy's Labs Biologics Division.

Prior to returning to India in 2010, Sanjay spent 16 years in the US; last at ImClone Systems (subsidiary of Eli Lilly & Co.) in Branchburg, New Jersey as Associate Director, Process Engineering where he supported large scale clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing. He also worked at Amgen and Aker Solutions supporting the design & engineering of a large-scale commercial Biopharma facility in Rhode Island.

Sanjay holds an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron, Ohio and a BE in Chemical Engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India. Shah is US citizen and a permanent resident of India. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting is a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical engineering design and consulting services. Hyde's global network consists of 11 locations in 5 countries, engaging in projects around the globe while employing more than 200 people worldwide, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess and regulated process industries.

