Hydraulic Actuators Market size to Increase by USD 426.6 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Curtiss-Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Emerson Electric Co. | Technavio

Key takeaways from hydraulic actuators market study

Hydraulic actuators market size to increase by USD 426.60 million at almost 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at almost 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 4.20% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

42% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Oil and gas industry segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include Curtiss-Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., and others

Hydraulic actuators Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The hydraulic actuators market is driven by the size benefits of hydraulic actuators. Hydraulic cylinders and actuators handle higher pressures and are much smaller when compared with pneumatic systems. They are also more precise than pneumatics, which makes them ideal for use in applications that require a high degree of accuracy. Also, the weight and space-saving benefits and higher operating pressure of hydraulic cylinders and actuators are increasing their use in offshore installations and upstream applications. Many such benefits are fueling the growth of the global hydraulic actuators market.

"Although the increase in replacement activities and advancements in actuator systems will further boost the market growth, high cost of installation and maintenance might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market – Global hydraulic cylinder market is segmented by end-user (CMMH, agriculture, aerospace and defense, and industrial equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Hydraulic Equipment Market – Global hydraulic equipment market is segmented by component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), application (mobile and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Hydraulic Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 426.60 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Curtiss-Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., ITT Controls B.V., KYB Corp., Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schlumberger Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

