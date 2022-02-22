Hydraulic Equipment Market - 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Daikin Industries Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 22, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic equipment market is expected to grow by USD 15.50 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.71% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 47% of the hydraulic equipment market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hydraulic equipment in APAC. APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for hydraulic equipment market vendors. Factors such as the increase in industrialization and the significant production of automobiles and industrial machinery are accelerating the hydraulic equipment market growth in APAC.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis Report by Component (Pump and motor, Valve, Cylinder, Accumulator and filter, and Others), Application (Mobile and Industrial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hydraulic-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Hydraulic Equipment Market - Drivers & Challenges
The hydraulic equipment market is driven by the growth of the construction sector. However, the key factor impeding hydraulic equipment market growth is the volatility of manufacturing costs. Technavio's research report has elucidated exhaustive all key industry trends, drivers, and challenges, which will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies.
Some of key Hydraulic Equipment Players:
The hydraulic equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers hydraulic equipment that is energy efficient and generates low heat, equipped with IPM motors which accurately control the temperature with its oil cooling unit, under the brand name of Daikin.
- Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers hydraulic equipment that is suitable for automating most types of rising stem valves in safety shutdown and control applications, under the brand names of Bettis, Shafer, Dantorque.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company offers hydraulic equipment that is eco-friendly with electric hydraulic hybrid servo systems that combine the advantages of both electric drive and hydraulic systems, under the brand name ECO SERVO.
- Komatsu Ltd. - The company offers hydraulic equipment that includes excavators which are environment-friendly, simple to operate, and have low maintenance, under the brand name of Komatsu.
- Parker Hannifin Corp. - The company offers hydraulic equipment that includes aircraft engine pumps, electric motor pumps, and bootstrap reservoirs which are integrated with the energy-saving units and compact, under the brand name of Parker.
Hydraulic Equipment Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Pump and motor - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Valve - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cylinder - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accumulator and filter - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Hydraulic Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Mobile - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025
Hydraulic Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Hydraulic Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 15.50 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Valve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH
- Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
