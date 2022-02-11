Hydraulic Excavator Market Records a CAGR of 2.82% by 2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the hydraulic excavator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. This study identifies the increasing requirement for large-scale project management as one of the prime reasons driving the hydraulic excavator market growth during the next few years. Organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements for efficient solutions for large-scale construction project management.

The main benefits of employing hydraulic excavators in large-scale project management are process management, projecting profitability, and automation. In addition, the growing construction of green buildings is another factor supporting the hydraulic excavator market growth. However, stringent emission regulations for construction machinery is hindering the hydraulic excavator market growth. Environment-governing bodies across the world have set strict emission norms for factories, vehicles, production facilities, waste management, machinery, and equipment. Subsequently, the rise in costs will also have an impact on the cost incurred by buyers. This will challenge the growth of the global hydraulic excavator market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by Technology (Crawler excavators, Mini excavators, and Wheeled excavators), Application (Construction, Mining, and Utilities), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The crawler excavators technology segment held the largest hydraulic excavator market share in 2020. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period mainly due to its variety of uses. Companies across the globe are launching customized crawler excavator configurations, in turn, boosting the market's growth during the forecast period.

The construction application segment was the highest revenue-contributing segment of the hydraulic excavator market in 2020. The construction of skyscrapers and the development of massive infrastructure projects are aided by these machines. The construction industry's expansion will have a direct impact on the worldwide hydraulic excavator market. In terms of Geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of this market in 2020. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 2.93% and 3.65%. The expanding number of construction projects such as roads, dams, and airports is driving the growth of the hydraulic excavator market in APAC. Several major construction machinery manufacturers are expanding their presence in APAC due to the region's growth possibilities.

The hydraulic excavator market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Hydraulic Excavator Market Sizing

Hydraulic Excavator Market Forecast

Hydraulic Excavator Market Analysis

Vendor Highlights

The hydraulic excavator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The manufacturers of hydraulic excavators are emphasizing producing equipment that is suitable for the customers' local environmental conditions. The competition in the market is projected to intensify as many companies are investing in emerging economies in anticipation of future growth prospects. Increased investments in infrastructure development worldwide and the rise in tourism are driving the construction industry. This, in turn, is expected to trigger the demand for construction equipment, including hydraulic excavators.



Hydraulic Excavator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alamo Group Inc., BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Komatsu Ltd., SANY Group, Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Terex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Crawler excavators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mini excavators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wheeled excavators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alamo Group Inc.

BEML Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

Komatsu Ltd.

SANY Group

Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Terex Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

