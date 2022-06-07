Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market Size to Grow by USD 399.61 million | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments End user Construction machinery, agricultural machinery, material handling machinery, and others Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market?

The growth of the hydraulic hose and fittings market will be driven by the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market. The demand for food globally is increasing with the rising population. High implementation of mechanization in agriculture will significantly impact the TFP and influence its growth. The expansion of the agricultural machinery market is driven by technological innovations, demand for advanced agricultural machinery, rise in the mechanization of farming operations, increased per capita income of farmers in developed economies, and the global food demand.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market?

Growth in unconventional E&P projects is a key trend that will support the growth of the hydraulic hose and fittings market. Regions such as Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico have resumed their drilling and production operations. The need for directional drilling services is likely to increase. The rise in oil and gas demand worldwide has also led to an increase in interest in the development of unconventional resources such as tight oil and shale gas.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hydraulic hose and fittings market include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Komatsu Ltd., Manuli Hydraulics Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Raw material price fluctuation has a high business impact, but it does not have a high probability of occurrence.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 399.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Komatsu Ltd., Manuli Hydraulics Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Construction machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Agricultural machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Agricultural machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Agricultural machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Material handling machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the global market

7.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

Exhibit 47: Bridgestone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Bridgestone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Bridgestone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Bridgestone Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Eaton Corporation Plc

Exhibit 55: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview



Exhibit 56: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

Exhibit 59: Gates Industrial Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 60: Gates Industrial Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Gates Industrial Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Gates Industrial Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Manuli Hydraulics Group

Exhibit 68: Manuli Hydraulics Group - Overview



Exhibit 69: Manuli Hydraulics Group - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Manuli Hydraulics Group - Key offerings

10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 71: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

