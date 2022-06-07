Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market Size to Grow by USD 399.61 million | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 02:00 ET
Growth in unconventional E&P projects will be one of the key trends in the hydraulic
hose and fittings market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic hose and fittings market is a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global hydraulic hose and fittings market is anticipated to grow by USD 399.61 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
End user
|
Construction machinery, agricultural machinery, material handling machinery, and others
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market?
The growth of the hydraulic hose and fittings market will be driven by the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market. The demand for food globally is increasing with the rising population. High implementation of mechanization in agriculture will significantly impact the TFP and influence its growth. The expansion of the agricultural machinery market is driven by technological innovations, demand for advanced agricultural machinery, rise in the mechanization of farming operations, increased per capita income of farmers in developed economies, and the global food demand.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market?
Growth in unconventional E&P projects is a key trend that will support the growth of the hydraulic hose and fittings market. Regions such as Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico have resumed their drilling and production operations. The need for directional drilling services is likely to increase. The rise in oil and gas demand worldwide has also led to an increase in interest in the development of unconventional resources such as tight oil and shale gas.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hydraulic hose and fittings market include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Komatsu Ltd., Manuli Hydraulics Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Raw material price fluctuation has a high business impact, but it does not have a high probability of occurrence.
|
Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 399.61 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Komatsu Ltd., Manuli Hydraulics Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
