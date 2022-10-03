Hydrazine Market 2021-2025, Increasing The Use Of Water Treatment Chemicals To Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrazine market and is expected to grow by USD 142.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing use of water treatment chemicals and the rising demand for blowing agents by the construction and automotive industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the use of alternative solutions and adverse health effects caused by exposure to hydrazine will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2025

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Polymerization and Blowing Agents



Water Treatment



Agrochemicals



Pharmaceutical



Others

The hydrazine market share growth in the polymerization and blowing agents segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry is expected to offer ample growth opportunities to the global hydrazine market. During polymerization, derivatives of hydrazine, such as hydrazine hydrate, initiate the aqueous polymerization of methyl methacrylate in the presence of oxygen at alkaline pH. Hydrazine is crucial for polymerization and cannot be replaced by any other compound.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Hydrazine demand in F&B and paper and pulp industries will facilitate the hydrazine market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrazine market report covers the following areas:

Hydrazine Market size

Hydrazine Market trends

Hydrazine Market industry analysis

This study identifies Capacity expansion in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrazine market growth during the next few years.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hydrazine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hydrazine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Arkema SA- The company offers water-based solution, Hydrazine Hydrate and derivatives which is supplied by company to be widely used as reducing agent, blowing agent, corrosion inhibitor, oxygen scavenger or intermediate of synthesis.

The company offers water-based solution, Hydrazine Hydrate and derivatives which is supplied by company to be widely used as reducing agent, blowing agent, corrosion inhibitor, oxygen scavenger or intermediate of synthesis. Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which is an inorganic compound chemically represented as N2H4.xH2O, is a colorless and flammable liquid having ammonia-like odor.

The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which is an inorganic compound chemically represented as N2H4.xH2O, is a colorless and flammable liquid having ammonia-like odor. GFS Chemicals Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Monohydrochloride which has chemical formula of H2NNH2.HCl.

The company offers Hydrazine Monohydrochloride which has chemical formula of H2NNH2.HCl. Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.

The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O. LANXESS AG - The company offers Hydrazine Hydrate which has chemical formula of NH2NH2.H2O.

Hydrazine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrazine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrazine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrazine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrazine market vendors

Hydrazine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 142.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Japan Finechem Co. Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Palm Commodities International LLC, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty Chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Polymerization and blowing agents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Polymerization and blowing agents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Polymerization and blowing agents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.2 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arkema SA

Exhibit 49: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 50: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.4 Chemtex Speciality Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Chemtex Speciality Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 GFS Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 56: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Japan Finechem Co. Inc.

Exhibit 60: Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Japan Finechem Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 63: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 64: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 65: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 66: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Palm Commodities International LLC

Exhibit 77: Palm Commodities International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 78: Palm Commodities International LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Palm Commodities International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 80: Palm Commodities International LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 81: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

