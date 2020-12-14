Hydrite® Featured in Manufacturing Marvels® on The Fox Business Network®

GERMANTOWN, Wis., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce it will be showcased in a broadcast of Manufacturing Marvels® scheduled to air on December 15, 2020 at approximately 9:30-9:44 p.m. EST on The Fox Business Network® (FBN).

Manufacturing Marvels® airs on The Fox Business Network at approx. 9:30pm CST and is produced by award winning producers Bob and Jerry May and directed by award winning director Bryan McCullough. The 2 minute pods spotlight North American manufacturers, their products, as well as the companies' processes and customers.

The 2-minute Manufacturing Marvel series spotlights North American manufacturers along with their products and manufacturing processes. Manufacturing Marvels is produced by award winning producers Bob and Jerry May, directed by award winning director Bryan McCullough, and narrated by nationally acclaimed voice talent John Criswell.

Kevin Honkamp, President of Hydrite, commented, "When Manufacturing Marvels contacted us about a segment for their series, we thought what an excellent opportunity to highlight our products, processes, and capabilities, as well as our recently expanded facility in Waterloo, Iowa."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to help deliver creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

Media contact:

Judy Allen

[email protected]

262-792-1450

SOURCE Hydrite Chemical Co.

Related Links

http://www.hydrite.com

