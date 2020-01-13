Hydro Flask Announces Grant Recipients of 2020 Parks For All Charitable Giving Program

Hydro Flask launched its charitable program Parks for All in January 2017 to support the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces in the U.S. and beyond so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. The program aims to ensure these special places get the attention and protection they deserve through on the ground activities, digital and advocacy initiatives and social media campaigns.

To date, Parks For All has supported 92 non-profits, given over $1,500,000 in cash grants and donated more than 26,000 bottles.

Through the 2020 grants, Parks For All is donating $380,000 to nine US national grantees, including:

National Park Trust*: Buddy Bison School Program ($50,000)

Trust for Public Land*: Development of Cook Park in Atlanta's historic Vine City neighborhood and the Community Impact Fund ($50,000)

historic Vine City neighborhood and the Community Impact Fund Appalachian Trail Conservancy*: Appalachian Trail Watershed Conservation Education and Access Protection ($30,000)

International Bicycling Association: Trail Accelerator Grant Program ($50,000)

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy: Great American Rail-Trail™ Development ($50,000)

Latino Outdoors*: Vamos Outdoors (Let's Go Outdoors): Increasing Park Access through the Empowerment of Underrepresented Communities and Investment in Outdoor Leadership ($30,000)

Pacific Crest Trail Association*: Trail Adopters Volunteer Program ($40,000)

Living Lands & Waters: Illinois , Mississippi , and Ohio Rivers Shoreline Restoration ($30,000)

, , and Ohio Rivers Shoreline Restoration Outdoor Foundation: Thrive Outside Community Initiative ($50,000)

* denotes repeat grantee beneficiaries

In addition to the nationally focused grants, Parks for All is also contributing over $56,400 in regionally focused grants to four nonprofits including:

Canyon Country Discovery Center ( Utah ) ($15,000)

) Downtown Detroit Partnership ( Michigan ) ($15,000)

) Glen Canyon Conservancy ( Arizona ) ($11,416)

) Rock Creek Conservancy ( Washington, D.C. ) ($15,000)

Internationally, the Parks for All program is awarding $65,000 in grants to three organizations:

Canada : Ocean Wise Conservation Association ($15,000)

: Ocean Wise Conservation Association UK: Surfers Against Sewage ($25,000)

UK: Lake District Foundation ($25,000)

"The 2020 grants are an indication of our continued efforts to make an impact through our partnerships in the realm of building, restoring, maintaining, and increasing access and education around parks," said Indigo Teiwes, Senior Corporate Responsibility Manager for Hydro Flask. "In less than three years, Hydro Flask has now given over $1.5 million in grants through Parks for All. Our staff is so proud of the work being done through these grantees and is excited to see these efforts carried forward into 2020 and beyond through this new round of grants."

"Last year Latino Outdoors connected more people to parks and public lands than ever before. The support we received through Hydro Flask's Parks for All initiative undoubtedly made that possible," said Luis Villa, Executive Director for Latino Outdoors. "In 2020, we are confident that even more people will enjoy the outdoors with us along with the wellness benefits that come with it, thanks once again to Hydro Flask's continued support."

"With generous support through Hydro Flask's Parks For All, we can expand the IMBA Trail Accelerator grant program to put more trails close to home in more communities across the country," said David Wiens, Executive Director of the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA). Trail Accelerator grants support communities wanting quality mountain bike trail networks by developing professional trail plans. "These plans reveal the transformation a town could experience through trails and become an exciting local leveraging tool to grow support and partnerships for trail projects," said Wiens.

