Hydro Flask Joins Forces with the Surfrider Foundation for 2021 Refill For Good Campaign

Hydro Flask launched its Refill For Good initiative in July 2020, empowering people everywhere to choose reusable alternatives to the single-use bottles and containers that pollute global green spaces, waters and landfills. The ongoing campaign unites the brand with consumers to combat plastic waste through simple, achievable actions and positive insights – shared by Hydro Flask's community of Refill For Good Advocates that includes pro athletes, ocean scientists and worldwide thought leaders working to remove single-use plastics from the environment.

This year's campaign launches with the limited edition #RefillForGood bottle, with $100,000 of the bottle proceeds benefiting the Surfrider Foundation as part of a yearlong partnership in support of the protection of the world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people. Bottles are available in two sizes, 21 oz Standard Mouth and 32 oz Wide Mouth, in four water-inspired colors and are available for purchase through Hydro Flask's official website, www.hydroflask.com/refill-for-good.

"We're thrilled to kick off Plastic Free July with our renewed rally cry to make good changes for good reasons and #RefillForGood," said Indigo Teiwes, Director of Corporate Responsibility for Helen of Troy's Housewares Division. "The jump in consumption of single-use products through the pandemic means it's more important than ever to make the switch to a sustainable solution. Through #RefillForGood, Hydro Flask is committed to inspiring others to join us in doing our part for the planet and eliminate single-use plastics from our daily lives."

"Hydro Flask is proud to champion cleaner oceans, waves and beaches through this donation and our continued partnership with the Surfrider Foundation," said Hydro Flask Director of Marketing Yiorgos Makris. "Surfrider's powerful worldwide activist network is a perfect ally to further amplify the #RefillForGood movement while making a more meaningful difference. Together, we can help curb the wave of single-use plastic waste to preserve our green and blue spaces – enabling healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives outdoors for people everywhere."

Hydro Flask's contribution will support Surfrider's Plastic Pollution Initiative, tackling the removal of single-use plastics from marine environments through an arsenal of programs that range from nationwide beach cleanups to the Rise Above Plastics education and outreach. The partnership will also help drive Surfrider's plastic policy advocacy efforts and legislative campaigns at the local, state and national levels.

"The Surfrider Foundation is proud to align with Hydro Flask to strengthen our efforts to eliminate single-use plastic from the environment," said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. "Surfrider's global network of affiliates is working together to eliminate plastic pollution at the source through data collection of plastic pollution at beach cleanups to inform official policy changes at the local, state, federal and international levels. Here in the U.S., our efforts to advance federal plastic pollution regulations, such as the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, are made possible through the support of our partners, like Hydro Flask. We look forward to mobilizing our shared communities to take action to protect what we all love."

"As we all head outside and to the beach this summer, now is the perfect time to take action with more mindful choices for ourselves and the planet," said professional surfer, chemist and Hydro Flask Refill For Good Advocate Dr. Cliff Kapono, who also sits on the Surfrider Foundation Board of Directors. "Avoiding single-use plastic water bottles and containers is an easy step we all can take, especially when alternatives exist. As a Surfrider board member and longtime Hydro Flask fan, I'm stoked to celebrate this partnership and help motivate others to make the switch and #RefillForGood."

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 170 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 700 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like our Unbound Series™ Soft Coolers and Journey Series™ Hydration Packs, Hydro Flask's delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let's Go! Its charitable arm, Parks For All, supports the development, maintenance, restoration and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

