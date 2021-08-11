Hydro Systems Enhances Food Safety with DMx Warewash Dispenser

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the DMx, a smart and durable warewash dispenser that enhances food safety compliance in commercial kitchens and restaurants. Featuring secure data transmission via Hydro Connect, a cloud-based Internet of Things platform, DMx helps prevent unauthorized users from accessing the dispenser and provides valuable operational data to help facilities run more efficiently.

"At a time when cleanliness is more important than ever, food service establishments are looking for ways to enhance consumer confidence and visibility into their own operations," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "The DMx supports food safety compliance with temperature sensing capabilities inside the wash tank and rinse lines, as well as enhanced real-time reporting through Hydro Connect. This technology is the future in smart dosing and food safety for all types and sizes of kitchens."

With Hydro Connect, DMx reduces the need for costly site visits and provides increased visibility into productivity, chemical usage and cost data. It also features maintenance alarms to gently remind staff when it is time to de-lime dish machines, change tank water or change a squeeze tube. This prevents damage to dish machinery, avoids rewashes and reduces the chance of unclean dishes reaching customers.

Available in 2- and 3-pump models, the DMx supports both solid and liquid chemical formulations and can work on most high- or low-temperature door, conveyer and flight-style machines. Its re-designed motor drive and pump race offers supreme reliability. Additionally, the dispenser is certified by various global standards, including Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL), Canadian Standards Association (CSA) and Conformitè Europëenne (CE), making it the ideal solution for the busiest kitchens around the world.

With the multi-lingual Hydro Connect Mobile Application, DMx can be installed and set up with minimal time, training or prior experience. It also features pre-wired power, signal and conductivity cabling to save customers valuable time and money.

"With advanced features and added safety measures, kitchens can rely on DMx to effectively clean dishware with every use," added Goetz. "This, in turn, supports guest satisfaction and the bottom line."

For more information about DMx, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com/product/dmx.



About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health and other industries. Hydro Systems helps its customers ensure dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective so that its customers can clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

