Hydro Systems Launches Coronavirus Microsite with Free Cleaning Resources

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), published a free microsite containing helpful tools and resources to combat the global pandemic caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The microsite highlights cleaning best practices, educational materials and the benefits of using chemical dispensing systems to prevent the spread of infection. To access the microsite, visit hydrosystemsco.com/COVID-19.

"As the global leader in dispensing, cleaning and sanitizing solutions, we wanted to provide our customers with smart recommendations and tools to help them clean with confidence during this uncertain time," said Matt Hayas, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. "Our microsite serves as a one-stop resource guide that provides valuable instruction for cleaning professionals and facility managers on maintaining cleanliness during an outbreak."

Hydro's coronavirus microsite includes recommended cleaning solutions and dispensing systems to defeat COVID-19, an educational infographic and white paper, communication guidelines from leading organizations and more. Facility managers and cleaning professionals can also stay up to date on combating coronavirus in the workplace by signing up for Hydro Systems' newsletters.

