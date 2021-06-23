Hydro Systems Unveils Enhancements to HydroMinder Range of Car Wash Dispensers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), introduced updates to the low pressure float valve of its HydroMinder™ dispensers for car wash applications. The expanded HydroMinder product offering provides dilution capability down to 2500:1, which allows for the use of increasingly popular ultra concentrates.

The new HydroMinder dispensers can be used with car wash chemicals, ranging from low to high pH and can also be used in different applications such as sealers, protectants, drying agents, detergents, conditioners, among others. By offering unmatched ultra-lean dilution (ULD) technology, these dispensers reduce the potential for clogged tips that can hinder productivity.

"Improving upon HydroMinder's float valve technology enables us to meet leaner dilutions compared to other dispensers on the market today," said Scott Campbell, global product manager, Hydro Systems. "With more consistent dilution performance, we're helping car wash operators achieve better results as they continue to adopt super concentrates."

"HydroMinder is a reliable and low-maintenance solution that minimizes downtime," added Campbell. "We know that car wash system manufacturers, distributors, chemical providers and car wash operators will benefit from these latest updates."

The expanded product offering also features AccuPro technology that provides more consistent dilution performance when water pressure fluctuations occur. The equipment uses an E-Gap design, meaning that a separate siphon breaker is not needed for operation.

In addition to supporting low pressure car washing, Hydro Systems also provides reliable dispensing for medium pressure applications with its HydroMinder WDP (water-driven pump).

For more information, visit https://hydrosystemsco.com/product/hydrominder/.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com. .

