Hydrocolloids Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 10.8 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing processed food industry, rising health-consciousness among the population, and rising demand for convenience food from the food industry are expected to drive the Hydrocolloids Market over the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hydrocolloids Market" By Type (Alginate, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), By Source (Botanical, Synthetic, Microbial, Animal), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dressings and Sauces, Beverages), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Hydrocolloids Market size was valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Hydrocolloids Market Overview

The increasing growth of the processed food industry, as well as the rising demands for convenience food from the food industry, are anticipated to drive the Hydrocolloids Market over the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of multifunctional applications including starch-based hydrocolloids and their biocompatibility is a primary factor influencing the market growth. In addition, rising health consciousness among the population and an increase in demand for natural hydrocolloids are leading to the growth of the market.

The rise in the use of hydrocolloid-based building materials, combined with rising demand from the personal care industry, is estimated to drive the market pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high demand for thickening and gelling applications in the food and beverage industry is considered to be a major factor in increasing sales of the Global Hydrocolloids Market. The unfavourable conditions caused by covid-19 restrictions pose difficulties to the growth of the Hydrocolloids Market.

The government's stringent rules and regulations governing a set of quality standards and norms also inhibit the Hydrocolloids Market's growth rate over the projected period. Science and technology advancements are assisting in increasing the shelf life of foods to a larger extent. The requirement for marketing food hydrocolloids to the smallest food and beverage manufacturers assists in a growing market. Where lifestyles are changing rapidly, demand from workplaces and homes is rising competitively, leading to a higher preference for convenience.

Key Developments

In November 2021 , Cargill, Inc. has announced the opening of a new, cutting-edge pectin production facility in Bebedouro, Brazil . The plant, which charges USD 150 million , greatly increases the company's ability to meet growing demands for the label-friendly texturizing ingredient.

, Cargill, Inc. has announced the opening of a new, cutting-edge pectin production facility in Bebedouro, . The plant, which charges , greatly increases the company's ability to meet growing demands for the label-friendly texturizing ingredient. In February 2021 , Tate & Lyle PLC has introduced the Tate & Lyle Nutrition Centre, a new digital hub that allows easy access to authoritative science on ingredients that help address public health problems. For food and beverage companies, researchers, and health professionals, the hub houses expert insights, investigations, and educational tools.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BASF, CP Kelco, Tate & Lyle PLC, DowDuPont, Palsgaard A/S, Ingredion, Cargill, Kerry, and Darling Ingredients, and, Ashland Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hydrocolloids Market On the basis of Type, Source, Application, and Geography.

Hydrocolloids Market, By Type

Alginate



Guar Gum



Carrageenan



Gelatin



Xanthan Gum



Others

Hydrocolloids Market, By Source

Botanical



Synthetic



Microbial



Animal



Others

Hydrocolloids Market, By Application

Confectionery



Bakery



Dressings and Sauces



Beverages



Poultry and Meat Products



Others

Hydrocolloids Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

