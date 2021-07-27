Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market in Renewable Electricity Industry | $ 79.90 Mn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogen electrolyzers market and it is poised to grow by USD 79.90 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production might hamper market growth.
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Alkaline
- PEM
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen electrolyzers market report covers the following areas:
- Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market size
- Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market trends
- Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market industry analysis
This study identifies the advantages of fuel cells as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next few years.
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market, including some of the vendors such as AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG.
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hydrogen electrolyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Electrolyzer Type
- Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AREVA H2Gen
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Enapter Srl
- Giner Inc.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Hydrogenics Corp.
- ITM Power Plc
- McPhy Energy SA
- Nel ASA
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
