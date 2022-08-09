Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market, Integration of Renewables With Hydrogen Electrolyzers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Integration of renewable energy sources with hydrogen electrolyzers is one of the main factors influencing the market growth for these devices. Electricity is used in hydrogen electrolyzers to produce oxygen and hydrogen from water. An electrochemical reaction separates oxygen and hydrogen, and it is a very dependable process with output efficiencies of more than 99.999 percent.

Many businesses continue to switch from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas to renewable energy since it produces hydrogen with no emissions, which has become a key factor in the market's expansion. However, factors such as the high cost of hydrogen production using electrolyzers will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with

Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

The hydrogen electrolyzers market report is segmented by

Electrolyzer type - Alkaline and PEM

Alkaline will significantly increase its market share in hydrogen electrolyzers within the anticipated time frame. Pricewise, alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers are significantly less expensive than PEM electrolyzers.



The major advantage of alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers is that they enable greater MW range stacks, therefore resulting in higher capacity, together with a stable operating environment for the hydrogen electrolyzers.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

North America will account for 37% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for hydrogen electrolyzers are the US and Canada . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions.

will account for 37% of market growth. The two biggest markets in for hydrogen electrolyzers are the US and . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions.

The expansion of the hydrogen electrolyzers market in North America will be aided by favorable government efforts, incentives, and advances related to the production of clean hydrogen over the projected period.

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the

segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Major Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Asahi Kasei Corp.



Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen



Gaztransport and Technigaz SA



Kobe Steel Ltd.



McPhy Energy SA



Nel ASA



Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.



SwissHydrogen SA



Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Related Reports:

Portable Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable fan market share is expected to increase to USD 795.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 87.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport, and Technigaz SA, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Electrolyzer Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

5.3 Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Alkaline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: PEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 43: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Asahi Kasei Group - Key news



Exhibit 46: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

Exhibit 48: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Overview



Exhibit 49: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Key offerings

10.5 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Exhibit 51: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Overview



Exhibit 52: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA- Key news



Exhibit 54: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Segment focus

10.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 McPhy Energy SA

Exhibit 60: McPhy Energy SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: McPhy Energy SA - Business segments



Exhibit 62: McPhy Energy SA - Key news



Exhibit 63: McPhy Energy SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: McPhy Energy SA - Segment focus

10.8 Nel ASA

Exhibit 65: Nel ASA - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nel ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Nel ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Nel ASA - Segment focus

10.9 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SwissHydrogen SA

Exhibit 72: SwissHydrogen SA - Overview



Exhibit 73: SwissHydrogen SA - Product and service



Exhibit 74: SwissHydrogen SA - Key offerings

10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 75: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Teledyne Technologies Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 78: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio