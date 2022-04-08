Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size to Grow by USD 87.36 Mn| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Kobe Steel Ltd.

McPhy Energy SA

Nel ASA

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

SwissHydrogen SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. In North America, hydrogen electrolyzers are primarily sold in the United States and Canada. However, the market in North America will grow at a slower pace than the industry in other areas.

Favorable government efforts and incentives, as well as innovations relevant to the generation of clean hydrogen, will aid the expansion of the hydrogen electrolyzers market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the alkaline segment's market share of hydrogen electrolyzers will expand significantly. PEM hydrogen electrolyzers are substantially more expensive than alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers. As a result, this sort of electrolyzer is commonly used for producing clean hydrogen on-site. As a result of benefits such as reduced prices and better production capacity as compared to PEM hydrogen electrolyzers, the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the projected period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Several organizations are continuing to replace fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas with renewables due to the advantages of hydrogen generation with zero emissions, which has emerged as a major driving factor for market growth. However, market expansion will be hampered by factors such as competition from other hydrogen generation technologies and high cost of hydrogen production utilizing electrolyzers.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decentralized Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 87.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., Enapter Srl, Frames Energy Systems BV, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Idroenergy Spa, ITM Power Plc, John Cockerill (CMI S.A.), Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

Market segments

Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Kobe Steel Ltd.

McPhy Energy SA

Nel ASA

SwissHydrogen SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio