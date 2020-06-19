Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size to Reach USD 5515.89 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A hydrogen fuel cell is an electrochemical power generator that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, with water and heat as by-products.

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell market size was valued at USD 1777.89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5515.89 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.31% during the forecast period. This report covers the market size of hydrogen fuel cells in Transportation, Stationary and portable applications.

It is predicted that by 2021 most of the leading automakers will have started electric fuel cell vehicles worldwide. Some automotive companies including Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, Daimler, and BMW began developing FCEV with a hydrogen fuel cell, which releases water vapor and heat, making it a truly emission-free locomotive technology.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING HYDROGEN FUEL CELL MARKET SIZE

The major factors that are expected to increase the hydrogen fuel cell market size are an increase in environmental concerns, increased government initiatives to develop infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cells, and technological advancements.

Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions is expected to increase the hydrogen fuel cells market size. Due to its eco-friendly nature and high efficiency when compared to a combustion engine the hydrogen fuel cell is expected to be adopted on a larger scale by the automotive industry.

Increasing investments in R&D for the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is expected to drive the market in a positive direction.

The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has recently increased as oil and diesel prices have risen. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have an efficiency of 60-70% over both IC motor vehicles and hybrid vehicles. This factor boosts the requirement for advanced fuel-efficient technologies, which lead to the growth of hydrogen fuel cell market size.

FACTORS THAT CAN RESTRAIN THE GROWTH OF HYDROGEN FUEL CELL MARKET SIZE

Hydrogen fuel cells are expensive, which hinders the market growth. The cost of hydrogen cells such as transport and storage is higher than the cost of petrol products.

Another factor that can hinder growth is a safety issue. Hydrogen is inflammable and has no smell as opposed to other gases. The need to use gas sensors and gas detectors will hamper the market growth.

HYDROGEN FUEL CELL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Japan was the largest consumer market with a market share of 27.31% in 2011 and 30.12% in 2015 with an increase of 10.28%.

North America and Other regions the second and third markets with a market share of 25.34% and 20.16% in 2015.

COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

The top three companies make up more than 46% market share of the Hydrogen Fuel Cells market in 2015. The top three manufacturers are Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) (market share of 17.36%), Toshiba (market share of 16.68%) and PLUG Power( market share of 11.93%) in 2015. The majority of large corporations are mainly concentrated in Japan and South Korea, and North America.

Ballard Power

Toshiba

PLUG Power

Fuelcell Energy

Hydrogenics

Doosan Fuel Cell

Horizon

Intelligent Energy

Hyster-Yale Group

Nedstack

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Others

HYDROGEN FUEL CELLS BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

HYDROGEN FUEL CELLS BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

Stationary

Transport

Portable

HYDROGEN FUEL CELLS PRODUCTION BY REGION

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

