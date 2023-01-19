Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $22 Billion by 2035 with a 35.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Fueling Station Market By Station Type, By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Technology, By Delivery Methods: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, 'Hydrogen Fueling Station Market,' the hydrogen fueling station market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2025 to 2035.

The concept of a hydrogen fueling station is typically attributed to hydrogen or fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that provide a practical alternative to zero-emission mobility compared to battery electric vehicles (BEV). The hydrogen fueling station is built with a wide range of compressors and accumulators to effectively store & fill liquefied or gaseous hydrogen. Stations dispense hydrogen as a compressed gas at pressures of 10,000 psi (H70) for light-duty vehicles and 5,000 psi (H35) for all other vehicles.

The fueling station has a storage tank based on the station's location and capacity, in which hydrogen can be stored as a liquid, a low-pressure gas, or a high-pressure gas. Presently, governments across the globe are promoting the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and save fuel.

For instance, in 2019, European Union (EU) started the H2Haul project, which is expected run for five years. This EU-funded project aims to deploy 16 zero-emission fuel cell vehicles at four sites, i.e., Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and France, by 2024. Moreover, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), Toyota, Shell, and Kenworth started the $82 million Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project.



In addition, the hydrogen fueling station market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and business expansions, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

For instance, in October 2021, Linde plc. announced the start of its new hydrogen production facility in Texas. This bought Linde's total U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen capacity to approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day. This helped them expand their offerings for hydrogen fueling stations across the U.S. Also, in December 2021, ITM Power PLC partnered with Shell, one of the largest oil companies in the world, to construct a hydrogen refueling station (HRS) at the Shell Filling Station, Beaconsfield. This increased its market presence across the UK.



The factors such as stringent government regulations to control increasing pollution, high suitability of hydrogen as fuel, and increase in R&D activities related to hydrogen fuel cell technology supplement the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market.

However, high initial expenditure for producing hydrogen and lack of fuel infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements and future potential in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and increase in investments & encouragement in administrative policy framework create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segments

By Station Type

Medium

Large

Small

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Others

By Delivery Methods

On-Site

Off-Site

Key Market Players

Key Findings of the Study

By station type, the large segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle technology, the others segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

By delivery method, the on-site segment dominated the global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of growth rate.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: HYDROGEN FUELING STATION MARKET, BY STATION TYPE



CHAPTER 5: HYDROGEN FUELING STATION MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE



CHAPTER 6: HYDROGEN FUELING STATION MARKET, BY VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 7: HYDROGEN FUELING STATION MARKET, BY DELIVERY METHODS



CHAPTER 8: HYDROGEN FUELING STATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

