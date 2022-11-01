Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market to grow by USD 1.61 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., BP Plc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen fueling stations market size is expected to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 31.4% according to Technavio. The rising adoption of low-carbon technologies, rising demand for hydrogen-powered automobiles and government regulation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2022-2026

Type

Small Station



Due to the rise in the number of hydrogen-powered cars and light trucks around the world, the small station segment of the hydrogen fueling station market is anticipated to experience significant growth in terms of market revenue. For instance, there are currently 31,040 units of hydrogen-powered passenger and light commercial vehicles on the road. These factors will significantly fuel the growth of the hydrogen fueling stations market during the forecast period by raising demand for small stations globally.



Medium Station



Large Station

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 51% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for hydrogen fueling stations are China , South Korea , and Japan. The market growth for hydrogen fueling stations in APAC will be aided by the rising focus on decarbonizing energy end-use as well as an increase in the population during the forecast period.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen fueling stations market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the recent developments as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen fueling stations market growth during the next few years.

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.: The company offers hydrogen fueling stations where the equipment is designed for minimal installation and can be used with any source of hydrogen.

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen fueling stations' market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen fueling stations market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen fueling stations market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen fueling stations market vendors

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.61 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 25.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Japan, South Korea, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., BP Plc, Cummins Inc., FirstElement Fuel Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., ITM Power plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Nel ASA, Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., and Shell plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, the market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

