Hydrogen Generation Market has the Potential to Grow by $ 38.71 bn between 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio

By application, the chemical industry segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the hydrogen generation market during the forecast period. The increasing global demand for fuel will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors. The growth of the hydrogen generation market in APAC can be attributed to increasing investments in industries such as chemical, fertilizer, refinery, glass, semiconductor, metal processing, and food. Also, the healthy GDP growth in countries such as China and India will fuel the growth of the hydrogen generation market in APAC during the forecast period.

Hydrogen Generation Market: Major Growth Drivers



The hydrogen generation market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growing demand for fertilizers

Growth in global refining capacity

The growth of the metal processing industry is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. The global steel demand has been continuously on the rise. The strong growth of the industrial sector in countries such as Brazil, India, China, Iran, and Mexico has significantly increased the consumption of steel in the construction industry. Also, the thriving automotive sector in countries such as China and India has further increased the consumption of steel products. All these factors are leading to a rise in the demand for hydrogen in the metal processing industry, which is contributing to the growth of the global hydrogen generation market.

Hydrogen Generation Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.: The company generates hydrogen through steam methane reforming, where the steam reacts with the natural gas at very high temperatures to produce syngas which can be further processed to convert the carbon monoxide through a reaction with steam to produce more hydrogen.

Cummins Inc.: The company generates hydrogen through Cummins electrolysis technology where an electrolyzer splits water into hydrogen and oxygen and the hydrogen generated can then be used in industrial, chemical, or short, and long-term power applications.

Claind Srl: The company generates hydrogen through steam methane reformer, which has a capacity of 170 million standard cubic feet of high purity hydrogen.

Iwatani Corp.: The company generates hydrogen using renewable methods which can be used in industrial, chemical, or short and long term power applications.

LAIR LIQUIDE SA: The company generates hydrogen to meet the challenges of clean transportation by reduction of greenhouse gases, pollution in cities, and dependency on fossil fuels.

Hydrogen Generation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 38.71 billion Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., Claind Srl, Iwatani Corp., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Xebec Adsorption Inc.

