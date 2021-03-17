Hydrogen Generation Market Size To Upsurge At 4.32% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Increasing Demand For Greener & Cleaner Energy Source | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report, the global Hydrogen Generation Market is estimated at USD 164.78 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 4.32% CAGR for the duration of the forecast.

What are the Key Factors Driving the Hydrogen Generation Market?

Rising demand for the greener and cleaner resource of energy is expected to increase the development. Requirement for the cleaner fuel along with the government policies about the desulphurization of fuel is expected to power the expansion of the market. Hydrogen is an efficient transporter of energy and this quality is estimated to considerably add to its additional access into new markets.

The requirement for clean fuel is estimated to observe the substantial growth annually, by growing stages of the pollution along with increasing rules by the government to restrain the sulfur content in the fuels, is projected to impel the hydrogen generation market.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Hydrogen Generation Market" Report 2027.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

How Big is the Hydrogen Generation Market?

The global hydrogen generation market size was priced at USD 117.49 billion in 2019 and is estimated to witness USD 164.78 billion at 4.32% CAGR by 2027.

Which Hydrogen Generation Application to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Methanol production held the biggest share of the market in the application sector. The use of the hydrogen in ammonia production is estimated to increase by the maximum CAGR, for the period of the forecast.

Which Hydrogen Generation Systems to Record High CAGR?

Captive system is estimated to record the top CAGR, throughout the period of the forecast. On site hydrogen generation, in small size businesses, has increased its reputation in preceding a small number of years.

Which Hydrogen Generation Technology is Expected a High Growth Rate?

The sector of coal gasification technology is expected to enlarge by the maximum CAGR for the period of the forecast. Coal gasification offers long term objective for the hydrogen generation on reasonable price.

Browse 121 page research report with TOC on "Global Hydrogen Generation Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-hydrogen-generation-market

Million Insights segmented the global hydrogen generation market based on application, technology, system and region:

Hydrogen Generation Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Coal Gasification



Steam Methane Reforming



Others

Hydrogen Generation Application Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Methanol Production



Ammonia Production



Petroleum Refinery

Hydrogen Generation Systems Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Merchant



Captive

Hydrogen Generation Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





U.K.





Spain





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Colombia





Paraguay



Middle East and Africa

and

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Egypt

Companies

Some of the companies for hydrogen generation market are: Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Hydrogenics, Linde AG, Air Liquide S.A., Hy gear, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., INOX Air Products Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tokyo Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd, SOL Group Hydrogenics Corporation; and Iwatani Corporation.

Read the Latest Press Release by Million Insights:

Power Bank Market - The global power bank market size is projected to account for USD 27.8 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow with 18.4% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. Currently, the power bank has become an essential mobile accessory. Therefore, market players are striving to offer advanced power banks for their customers at affordable prices.

by 2027 and is expected to grow with 18.4% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. Currently, the power bank has become an essential mobile accessory. Therefore, market players are striving to offer advanced power banks for their customers at affordable prices. Self-service Technology Market - The global self-service technology market size is anticipated to account for USD 46.03 billion by 2027, growing with 6.7% CAGR over the forecast duration. The growth if the market is attributed to the several benefits offered by the self-service technologies to both consumers and businesses.

by 2027, growing with 6.7% CAGR over the forecast duration. The growth if the market is attributed to the several benefits offered by the self-service technologies to both consumers and businesses. Microcontroller Market - The global microcontroller market size is estimated to account for USD 47.74 billion by 2027. The market is projected to register over 10% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing automation across several industries, the emergence of industry 4.0 and AI-integration are the key factors driving the demand for the microcontroller in the industrial application.

by 2027. The market is projected to register over 10% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing automation across several industries, the emergence of industry 4.0 and AI-integration are the key factors driving the demand for the microcontroller in the industrial application. Automotive Chip Market - The global automotive chip market is anticipated to value USD 56.24 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. Increasing demand for infotainment, navigation, and lighting systems among luxury vehicles for enhancing driver and passenger experience is projected to drive the market growth for automotive chips.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights