Hydrogen Generator Market to Record an Accelerating CAGR of 6.41% due to the Rising Demand For Green Hydrogen to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Hydrogen Generator Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.41%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global hydrogen generator market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the hydrogen generator market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the hydrogen generator market is the rising demand for green hydrogen. In addition, the growth in strategic alliances will be a hydrogen generator market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the high cost of hydrogen gas storage will be a major challenge for the hydrogen generator market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Generator Market 2022-2026

Hydrogen Generator Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Onsite: The hydrogen generator market share growth by the onsite segment will be significant during the forecast period. The onsite segment in the global hydrogen generator market is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared with the portable segment during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for hydrogen gas from oil, gas, refineries, and other industries, owing to its low emission characteristics, which is expected to propel the global hydrogen generator market during the forecast period.

Portable

Geography

North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hydrogen generators in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness among consumers regarding eco-friendly and zero-emission vehicles, has led to the innovation of hydrogen vehicles and increasing demand for fuel cells from the automobile industry. This will fuel the hydrogen generator market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Hydrogen Generator Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen generator market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Generator Market Vendor Analysis

The hydrogen generator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the hydrogen generator market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The hydrogen generator market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hydrogen generator market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hydrogen generator market including some of the vendors:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Athena Technology

Chromatec SDO JSC

Chromservis sro

Cummins Inc.

EPOCH Energy Technology Corp.

F DGSi

L Air Liquide SA

Linde Plc

LNI Swissgas SRL

Matheson TRI Gas Inc.

McPhy Energy SA

MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Nel ASA

Nuberg Engineering Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

PCI Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Scientific Repair Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Hydrogen Generator Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen generator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen generator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen generator market vendors

Hydrogen Generator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 499.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Athena Technology, Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromservis sro, Cummins Inc., EPOCH Energy Technology Corp., F DGSi, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LNI Swissgas SRL, Matheson TRI Gas Inc., McPhy Energy SA, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nel ASA, Nuberg Engineering Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PCI Analytics Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Scientific Repair Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Onsite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onsite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onsite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onsite - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onsite - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 89: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 EPOCH Energy Technology Corp.

Exhibit 98: EPOCH Energy Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: EPOCH Energy Technology Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: EPOCH Energy Technology Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 L Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 101: L Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 102: L Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: L Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 104: L Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: L Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

10.7 Linde Plc

Exhibit 106: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 109: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Linde Plc - Segment focus

10.8 LNI Swissgas SRL

Exhibit 111: LNI Swissgas SRL - Overview



Exhibit 112: LNI Swissgas SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: LNI Swissgas SRL - Key offerings

10.9 Nel ASA

Exhibit 114: Nel ASA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nel ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Nel ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Nel ASA - Segment focus

10.10 Nuberg Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Nuberg Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Nuberg Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Nuberg Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 121: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 126: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

