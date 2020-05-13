Hydrogen Peroxide in Tremendous Demand from Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Crisis - An Effective Disinfectant for Medical Equipment and PPE

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the chemicals and materials industry, "Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Rises in Battle Against COVID-19"

Hydrogen peroxide is currently in very high demand from hospitals fighting the spread of COVID-19. Research has shown that oxidizing disinfectants such as hydrogen peroxide are particularly effective against coronaviruses. Hydrogen peroxide is regularly used to disinfect medical equipment and is often preferred to bleach since it safely degrades into water and oxygen when exposed to light. Chemical companies Solvay and Arkema have responded to the rising demand by donating hydrogen peroxide to governments of affected countries.



Several companies are also investigating the use of hydrogen peroxide for disinfecting personal protective equipment for hospitals facing shortage. In March, Batelle received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its Critical Care Decontamination System which uses Vapor Phase Hydrogen Peroxide (VPHP) to disinfect up to 80,000 masks a day. Companies like Bioquell and Tuttnauer also manufacture VPHP based disinfection systems.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Hydrogen Peroxide Demand Rises in Battle Against COVID-19"

