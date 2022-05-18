Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Pulp And Paper



Textiles



Wastewater Treatment



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download Sample Report.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen peroxide market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the innovative use of hydrogen peroxide as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next few years.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira Oyj

Merck KGaA

National Peroxide Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

OCI Company Ltd.

Solvay SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our latest Sample Report .

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen peroxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen peroxide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen peroxide market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Polymer Foam Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 461.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, National Peroxide Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Company Ltd., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 06: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 17: Comparison by End user

5.3 Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 49: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 50: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 52: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 Arkema SA

Exhibit 54: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 55: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 57: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 64: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 65: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 67: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.7 Kemira Oyj

Exhibit 69: Kemira Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 70: Kemira Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Kemira Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 72: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 74: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 75: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 77: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 National Peroxide Ltd.

Exhibit 79: National Peroxide Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: National Peroxide Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: National Peroxide Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 82: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 83: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 85: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings

10.11 OCI Company Ltd.

Exhibit 86: OCI Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: OCI Company Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 88: OCI Company Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 89: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 92: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio