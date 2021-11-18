Hydrogen Peroxide Market size worth $ 2.11 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hydrogen Peroxide Market" By Function (Oxidant, Disinfectant and Bleaching), By End User Industry (Pulp & Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Healthcare & Personal Care, Food Processing, Textile), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market size was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=49130

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Peroxide Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview

Hydrogen peroxide finds its application across a wide variety of industries due to its chemical properties. For instance, during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, demand for hydrogen peroxide grew significantly owing to its usage in cleaning products. It acts as a germ killer for bathrooms, toilets, doorknobs. It kills viruses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines were imposed at a global level to disinfect public as well as private places. Especially public areas such as airports, commercial buildings, railway stations, among others were told to be sterile on a regular basis.

In addition, the demand WHO recommended alcohol-based hand sanitisers for frequent hand hygiene, which had Hydrogen peroxide as one of the key components. This there was an increased demand for Hydrogen peroxide even during the pandemic and is expected to continue in near future. It also finds application in Water & Wastewater Treatment. For instance, in drinking water purification, it is used to control taste and odour, ozone enhancement and disinfection, and to degrade organics in industrial or municipal wastewater. It can also be used for the disinfection of wastewater treatment plants.

Hydrogen Peroxide is used as an oxidizing agent in wastewater treatment used to reduce BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) and COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) of industrial wastewater. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is expected to become a key revenue generator, owing to the rapid development of the infrastructure. A large number of commercial and residential structures are coming up in the region, and hence there will be an increased demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment, eventually boosting demand for Hydrogen peroxide. Thus, with the multifunctional properties of Hydrogen peroxide, its demand is expected to increase in the coming years.

Key Developments

In March 2021 , Solvay built a new Electronic Grade production unit for high-purity hydrogen peroxide for the semiconductor industry at its Bernburg site in Germany .

, Solvay built a new Electronic Grade production unit for high-purity hydrogen peroxide for the semiconductor industry at its Bernburg site in . In June 2020 , Solvay started production at its new Hydrogen Peroxide dilution and packing plant in Vietnam . This facility is designed to reach 24k ton capacity per year to meet growing local demand for Hydrogen Peroxide for the textile industry and other applications.

, Solvay started production at its new Hydrogen Peroxide dilution and packing plant in . This facility is designed to reach ton capacity per year to meet growing local demand for Hydrogen Peroxide for the textile industry and other applications. In May 2018 , Arkema launched a new hydrogen peroxide range for aseptic packaging spray technologies, Valsterane S-HP.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Ecolab Inc., Kemira OYJ, Merck Group, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market On the basis of Function, End User Industry, and Geography.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Function

Oxidant



Disinfectant



Bleaching

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By End User Industry

Pulp & Paper



Chemical Synthesis



Healthcare & Personal Care



Food Processing



Textile



Water & Wastewater Treatment



Electronics & Semiconductor



Others (Mining and Metallurgy, Transportation, and Recycling

Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Laboratory Gas Generators Market By Type (Nitrogen Gas Generators, Hydrogen Gas Generators, Zero Air Generators), By Application (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Gas Chromatography, Gas Analyzers), By End-User (Life Science Industry, Chemical And Petrochemical Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market By Process (Regenerative, Non-Regenerative), By Type (Water-soluble, Oil-soluble, Metal-based), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By End-User (Water Treatment, Oil And Gas, Waste Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Acetaldehyde Market By Process (Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, and Others), By Derivative (Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Synthetic Rubber), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Forklift Market By Type (PEMFC Forklift, DMFC Forklift, and Others), By Application (Warehouse Logistics, Dock Handling, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Best Liquid Hydrogen Companies providing fuel cell stock for future

Visualize Hydrogen Peroxide Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research