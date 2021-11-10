Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size Worth $2.11 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.8% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen peroxide market size is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% From 2021-2028. A rise in consumption of hydrogen peroxide as a major raw material for the propylene oxide production process is anticipated to drive significant growth for the market. An increase in the application scope of this product in the wastewater treatment and the electronic sector is creating lucrative opportunities for market participants. Moreover, during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market has witnessed significant growth owing to the rise in the use of this substance in the development of disinfectant products.

Key Highlights of Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Based on function , the bleaching segment contributed the largest revenue share and is expected to show promising growth during the forecast period. The product finds widespread application across the industry, such as medical, pulp and paper, and textile industry . Additionally, it aids in enriching the mechanical properties of fibers , and hence it is widely used in fabric manufacturing.

, contributed the largest revenue share and is expected to show promising growth during the forecast period. The across the industry, . Additionally, it , and hence it is widely used in fabric manufacturing. In terms of application , the pulp & paper segment accounted for the majority of the market share. The bleach is treated as a chlorine-free element and thus recognized as the vital product in the pulp & paper sector across the globe. Its use has increased in the market since it is environmentally friendly and it also lowers manufacturing costs.

, accounted for the majority of the market share. The bleach is and thus across the globe. Its use has increased in the market since and it also lowers manufacturing costs. China has the largest and fastest-growing electronics industry in the world. The demand for electronic devices is expected to expand in the near future as the disposable income of the middle-class population is continuously increasing in the country, thereby pushing the hydrogen peroxide market.

has the largest and in the world. The demand for electronic devices is expected to expand in the near future as the in the country, thereby pushing the hydrogen peroxide market. Steris, a leading provider of infection prevention and related services, has released the newest generation of its vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) bio-decontamination systems, which can deliver a 6-log reduction in bioburden in pharmaceutical, medical device, and research environments using good manufacturing practices.

Regional Developments

Asia Pacific region has dominated the hydrogen peroxide market with its largest revenue share contribution. A huge rise in the product demand coupled with the presence of active manufacturers in the region driving the market growth. To capture the potential local market, local firms in India, China, and Southeast Asia are investing heavily in the hydrogen peroxide industry. The growing demand for various personal care products in the European market has also increased hydrogen peroxide usage in the region.

Competitive Outlook

Manufacturers have been concentrating on developing new products for certain applications owing to continue changes in end-user demand. They've taken the required efforts to increase new product accuracy as well as general functionality. In addition, market-leading manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements to improve their competitive position.

Some of the major players operating in the market include : Evonik Industries, Arkema, Solvay, Gujarat, Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Airedale Chemical, Taekwang Industrial, National Peroxide Limited, Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy, CJSC Orgsyntes Group, OCI Company Ltd.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Specialty Chemicals Company

Specialty Chemicals Company Demand Side: Pulp & Paper Sector, Textile Industry

Pulp & Paper Sector, Textile Industry Regulatory Side: World Health Organization, Food and Drug Administration

Polaris Market Research has segmented the hydrogen peroxide market report on the basis of function, application, and region:

Hydrogen Peroxide, Function Outlook (Volume – Kilotons; Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Disinfectant

Bleaching

Oxidant

Others

Hydrogen Peroxide, Application Outlook (Volume – Kilotons; Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Synthesis

Wastewater Treatment

Mining

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Textiles

Others

Hydrogen Peroxide, Regional Outlook (Volume – Kilotons; Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain



Austria



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Malaysia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

