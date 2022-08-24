Hydrogen Peroxide Market to record USD 461.92 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing demand from pulp and paper industry

As per Technavio, the innovative use of hydrogen peroxide will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth through 2026.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Innovative use of hydrogen peroxide

The rise in the global population and the growth of various industries have significantly increased the demand for hydrogen peroxide. To cater to the growing demand, players in the market are developing innovative methods to increase the better usage of hydrogen peroxide to a large extent. For instance, STERIS Corporation announced the launch of the V-PRO 60 low-temperature sterilization system, its latest innovative development for the current challenging healthcare market. The product provides healthcare professionals with a cost-effective and productive solution for reprocessing moisture and heat-sensitive devices. The V-PRO 60 sterilizer can process a wide range of devices using hydrogen peroxide, enabling sterile processing professionals to be more productive. The device utilizes nearly 55% hydrogen peroxide in all sterilization cycles. The development of such innovative approaches is expected to support the growth of the global hydrogen peroxide market over the forecast period.

"The increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide for industrial application and the use of hydrogen peroxide as disinfectants will further drive the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hydrogen peroxide market by end-user (pulp and paper, textiles, wastewater treatment, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The APAC region led the hydrogen peroxide market in 2022, followed by North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Factors such as the growing population and improving the educational system are driving the growth of the regional market. The increasing consumption of electronics in South Korea and Japan is also a driving factor for the market.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 461.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Chang Chun Group, Ciner Resources Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., HANSOLCHEMICAL, Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Peroxide Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., PJSC Khimprom, Solvay SA, and TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 97: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 98: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 100: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 102: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 103: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 105: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Arkema Group - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 110: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 112: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 115: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.7 Kemira Oyj

Exhibit 117: Kemira Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 118: Kemira Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Kemira Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 120: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 National Peroxide Ltd.

Exhibit 127: National Peroxide Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: National Peroxide Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: National Peroxide Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 130: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 131: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 133: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

10.11 OCI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: OCI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: OCI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: OCI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: OCI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 139: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 142: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

