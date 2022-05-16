Hydrogen Sulfide(H2S) Scavenger Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Oil & Gas Segment to be significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the hydrogen sulfide scavenger market by End-user (Oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The hydrogen sulfide scavenger market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue generation. Hydrogen sulfide gas is released in the oil and gas industry during drilling, completion, and servicing operations. A hydrogen sulfide scavenger is injected into the hydrocarbon stream to minimize the concentration of hydrogen sulfide in hydrocarbon production fluids. The H2S scavenger decreases the level of hydrogen sulfide gas in crude oil. Also, it is a cost-effective solution which makes it a sustainable choice as an additive in the oil and gas industry. These factors will encourage the use of H2S scavengers in the oil and gas industry and thereby driving the market growth.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger Market: Rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity to drive growth

The rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity is one of the key drivers supporting the hydrogen sulfide scavenger market growth. Hydrogen sulfide is a byproduct of crude oil, which is formed in the refining process by the degradation of sulfur-containing compounds in crude at high temperatures. Many refineries try to remove hydrogen sulfide from cracked streams used in blending fuels. Moreover, hydrogen sulfide scavenger removes hydrogen sulfide and some mercaptan from hydrocarbon streams. The rising oil and gas demand has led to a simultaneous increase in global refinery capacity due to the addition of new refineries or the expansion of existing refinery complexesSeveral major refinery expansions are under either planning or construction stage and are expected to be completed during the forecast period. These expansions will drive the hydrogen sulfide scavenger market growth during the forecast period.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger Market: Increase in the adoption of IoT in industrial emission control systems is a major trend

An increase in the adoption of IoT in industrial emission control systems is one of the key hydrogen sulfide (H2S) scavenger market trends fueling market growth. Advances in sensors, IoT platforms, and mobile communications technologies have resulted in the development of small, portable, cost-effective, and mobile-enabled sensors. Big Data capabilities, such as analytics and machine learning, can be applied to related data sets such as weather and traffic to gauge causes and fluctuations in air pollution. The formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the world against hydrogen sulfide are increasing the adoption of gas sensors and air quality monitors for critical industries, such as oil and gas, mining, and paper and pulp industries. For instance, Spec Sensors offers hydrogen sulfide sensors, such as Digital Gas Sensor Module for H2S and Ultra-Low Power Analog Sensor Module for H2S. Such technologically advanced solutions are controlling hydrogen sulfide emissions. This is likely to boost the growth of the global hydrogen sulfide scavenger market during the forecast period.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavenger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 231.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altana AG, Arkema Group, Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Cestoil Chemical Inc., Chemical Products Industries Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Hexion Inc., Innospec Inc., KNG Capital, Merichem Co., Newpoint Gas LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Sofina SA, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

