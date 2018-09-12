Hydroid Recognizes Royal Netherlands Navy as Authorized REMUS Service Center

Through the Royal Netherlands Navy's investment in facilities, security and diagnostic equipment, and commitment to training technical staff, the Directorate of Materiel Sustainment has integrated AUV support into their service center in Den Helder for the maintenance and repair of Hydroid REMUS 100 vehicles and ancillary equipment. This local capability will significantly increase operational availability for the Royal Netherland's Navy. The team of technical staff at Den Helder offers first-line technical and field support, ensuring more successful deployments.

"Hydroid is so pleased to have the Directorate of Materiel Sustainment as an authorized service and support center in the Netherlands," said Maureen Kelly, customer service manager at Hydroid. "Since the first delivery of a REMUS system to the Netherlands in 2005, the Royal Netherlands Navy has worked with Hydroid Europe to set a goal of providing depot-level support. Through their investment in their facilities and training courses, the Royal Netherlands Navy has accomplished that. Having reviewed their maintenance capabilities firsthand, I am confident the Directorate shares Hydroid's commitment to product excellence and operational availability of equipment."

