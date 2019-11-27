Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form (Liquid, Powder, and Capsules) and Application (Food, Health & Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is composed of small peptides that is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments obtained from the skin, connective tissues and bones of animals including beef, pig, fish, and more. It is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels, such as online stores, medical stores, and others. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen, which include reducing wrinkles; increasing skin elasticity; repairing skin, hair, and nails; building strong bones; aids muscles repair; prevents muscles loss, revitalizes hair, and promotes stronger & longer nails and more. Thus, all these benefits of hydrolyzed collagen are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Hydrolyzed collagen has various medical applications such as weight-control diets, high-energy supplement, and in the treatment of patients suffering from malnutrition, specific disorders of absorption, digestion, curing burns, trauma, hepatic encephalopathies, and cancer. Thus, increase in its popularity in the pharmaceutical industry, in turn, drives the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. Moreover, it has wide application in the food industry. For instance, it is used for improving chewiness, foam stabilization, and texture of confectionery products used in low-fat spreads for providing creaminess, fat reduction, and mouthfeel. Thus, making it popular among the food manufacturers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. However, rise in number of vegan consumers who are most likely to prefer plant-based protein substitutes is likely to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in number of consumers looking for functional food is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.



The global hydrolysed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM), GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hydrolyzed collagen market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.



Key Market Segments

• By Form

o Liquid

o Powder

o Capsules

• By Application

o Food

o Health and Nutrition

o Pharmaceutical

o Cosmetics

o Others



• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico



o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific



o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



