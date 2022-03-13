Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Availability of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins across e-commerce Platforms to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Key Market Driver

The rising availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms is one of the important reasons driving the worldwide hydrolyzed vegetable protein market growth. Consumers benefit from online sales because they make buying easier, save time, and provide quick delivery. This also aids market vendors in saving money on operational and overhead costs, which are lower in the online retail format than in the physical store format. Online channels are being used by vendors to reach out to the remaining consumers who live in remote or rural locations and do not have access to brick-and-mortar establishments. In the foreseeable term, such factors are expected to have a beneficial impact on market growth.

Key Market Challenges

The increased demand for healthy and nutritional products, owing to expanding consumer knowledge of these products' health benefits, is one of the significant hurdles to the global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market growth. In contrast to frozen meals, there has been a global movement in demand for healthful and nutritional items. Fresh produce gives you more energy, decreases the effects of aging, and helps you lose weight. The World Health Organization's (WHO) advocacy of fresh fruit and vegetable consumption, as well as an increase in the number of supermarkets, are likely to have a negative impact on the global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market during the forecast period.

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report is segmented by Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, and Australia is the key market for hydrolyzed vegetable protein in Europe.

During the projected period, the dry powder segment's hydrolyzed vegetable protein market share will expand significantly. The rising demand for hydrolyzed vegetable protein powders to enhance the flavor of numerous food formulations by breaking down the vegetable proteins into their basic amino acids, which results in covering up to 20% glutamate in the food product, is ascribed to the growth.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.



Aarkay Food Products Ltd.



Aipu Food Industry



BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD.



Caremoli SpA



Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.



Dien LLC



Foodchem International Corp.



FoodGrain Group Sdn. Bhd.



Givaudan SA



Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.



Innova Flavors



Kerry Group Plc



Koninklijke DSM NV



Merck and Co. Inc.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 622 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Dien LLC, Foodchem International Corp., FoodGrain Group Sdn. Bhd., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Titan Biotech Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

