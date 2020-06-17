Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Size Worth $3.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about therapeutic hydrotherapy, especially after post-surgery or cardiovascular procedures, is expected to drive the market. The hydrotherapy equipment are used for stress-relieving, cancer patient rehabilitation, managing skin conditions, and musculoskeletal disorders, among others.

The demand for hydrotherapy for pain management is on the rise due to increasing cases of spinal cord and orthopedic injuries. Various organizations are undertaking initiatives by offering hydrotherapy pools for public use to increase treatment awareness and adoption. The associations, such as the World Federation of Hydrotherapy and Climatotherapy (FEMTEC), are conducting events, such as symposiums and conferences, to bring together the healthcare community for the promotion of hydrotherapy.

Key suggestions from the report:

The hydrotherapy pools type segment led the global market, in terms of revenue share, in 2019. However, hydrotherapy tubs/baths segment is said to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to increased demand for these equipment in spa & rehabilitation centers

The pain management application held the highest market share in 2019, in terms of revenue due to high occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders as a result of increased road and workplace accidents

Spa & wellness centers end-use segment led the market in 2019; however, hospitals & rehabilitation centers is estimated to register maximum CAGR from 2020 to 2027

North America was the dominant regional market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Cardiovascular rehabilitation practices also implement hydrotherapy for the effective recovery of the patient. Aquatic Cardiac Rehabilitation (ACR) is an aerobic exercise program conducted in a swimming pool for promoting cardiorespiratory fitness in patients with pulmonary disease or coronary atherosclerotic disease, who are unable to undertake land-based rehabilitation due to orthopedic limitations. Moreover, hydrotherapy provides advantages like reduced risk of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and increased myocardiac perfusion.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hydrotherapy equipment market based on type, application, end use, and region:

