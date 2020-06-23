Hydroxyapatite Market Worth $3.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 According to the new market research report "Hydroxyapatite Market by Type (Nano-size, Micro-size, Greater than Micrometers) Application (Orthopedic, Dental Care, Plastic Surgery) Orthopedic (Synthetic and Natural Source) Dental Care (Toothpaste and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Hydroxyapatite (HAp) market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Increasing demand for orthopedic and dental implants, the growing popularity of bioactive materials, and continuous R&D activities to increase the applicability of hydroxyapatite are expected to drive the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market across the globe during the forecast period.

Among types, the nano-size Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The recent developments of Hydroxyapatite based biomaterials for biomedical application is mainly attributed to the advancement in nanotechnology. This advancement in technology helps overcome the shortcomings of micro-size Hydroxyapatite, such as a large surface area in relation to volume and unusual chemical synergistic effects. Nano-size Hydroxyapatite exhibits improved sinterability and enhanced densification, due to which, the fracture toughness and mechanical properties improve. These properties of nano-size Hydroxyapatite increases its demand in various applications such as orthopedic, dental care, plastic surgery, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Among applications, the orthopedic segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among applications, the orthopedic segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Hydroxyapatite is used as a natural bone substitute in orthopedic applications. It is also widely used to coat metal implants to increase their biocompatibility. The aging population and growing accessibility and affordability of orthopedic treatments are fueling the growth of the orthopedic application segment of the Hydroxyapatite market.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the Hydroxyapatite market in 2019.

The North American region is the prime consumer of hydroxyapatite, globally. It accounted for the largest share of the Hydroxyapatite market in 2019. The US is projected to lead the North America Hydroxyapatite market between 2020 and 2025. The growth of the North America Hydroxyapatite market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population across the globe and the increasing number of arthroplasty and dental implant surgeries performed in the region.

The key companies operating in the Hydroxyapatite market are FLUIDINOVA (Portugal), SofSera Corporation (Japan), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), SigmaGraft (US) and CAM Bioceramics (Netherlands).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets