Hydroxychloroquine Markets to 2027 - COVID-19 Applications Have Spurred Favorable Growth
Jun 09, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroxychloroquine - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hydroxychloroquine market accounted for $41.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $100.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
The rising geriatric population, and the high demand for the drug from third world nations for dealing with malarial are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as product recalls and discontinuation of drugs are hampering the market growth.
Hydroxychloroquine is a medication and analogue of chloroquine. It has antirheumatic as well as antimalarial properties. It has been used widely for the treatment of infectious as well as rheumatoid arthritis. It has been recognized that clinical use of hydroxychloroquine has significantly improve the treatment rate of patient suffering from the COVID-19.
The growth of hydroxychloroquine enhanced by the growing cases of infectious diseases that majorly includes coronavirus and malaria and increase research and development activities. In addition, advances in the treatment options and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities are some of the impacting factors for the demand of hydroxychloroquine drugs.
Based on the application, the COVID-19 segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as this is a new condition and a large number of trials are conducted on the effectiveness of the medicine in treating the condition, it would contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The fact that a large number of patients with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals for treatment results in high preference and dependence on this medicine, contributing to the market share held by this segment.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period attributed to India being the leading producer of the drug and China being the largest exporter of the raw materials for the drug production. Apart from this, it is cost-effective drug in India costing nearly lesser than rupees three per tablet. Moreover, the drug has been advocated in countries like India as a measure to prevent the coronavirus in people who have been in contact with COVID positive persons and those falling in high risk zone. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to favorably leverage the growth of the Hydroxychloroquine market over the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Hydroxychloroquine Market include Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Sanofi S.A, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Zydus Cadila.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tablets
5.3 Injection
6 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Route of Administration
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Oral
6.3 Intravenous
7 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Grade
7.1 Introduction
7.2 United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) Standards Grade
7.3 Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
7.4 European Pharmacopoeia (EP) Standards Grade
8 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Strength
8.1 Introduction
8.2 100 mg
8.3 200 mg
8.4 250 mg
8.5 400 mg
8.6 500 mg
8.7 800 mg
9 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital Pharmacy
9.3 Online Pharmacy
9.4 Speciality Drug Stores
9.5 Retail Pharmacy
9.6 Homeocare
10 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Malaria
10.3 Rheumatoid arthritis
10.4 Lupus Erythematosus
10.4.1 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
10.4.2 Chronic Discoid Lupus Erythematosus
10.5 Skin Lesions
10.6 COVID-19
11 Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
13.2 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
13.3 IPCA Laboratories Ltd.
13.4 Novartis AG
13.5 Mylan N.V.
13.6 Sanofi S.A.
13.7 Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
13.8 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd.
13.9 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
13.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.11 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
13.12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.13 Zydus Cadila
