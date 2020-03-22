Hygiene Kits Provided to the Most Vulnerable During Covid-19 Crisis on World Water Day - Helping Hand for Relief and Development

As we celebrate World Water Day, the most vulnerable populations around the world are ill equipped to handle this extremely infectious disease. It is a tragic crisis in the making especially for refugees and poverty stricken people living in close quarters.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development's (HHRD) regional and international teams are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of team members and more importantly beneficiaries.

In lieu of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal # 6 as well as, the well-being of those in need HHRD's Water for Life and Water Sanitation and Hygiene programs are providing hygiene kits and workshops to the most needed areas of Tanzania, Kenya, Pakistan, Afghanistan and to refugees in Jordan.

Each hygiene kit contains essentials such as soap, teeth cleaning sticks, towels, aqua tablets, water purifying bottles, and more. Through handwashing workshops HHRD supported orphans as well as, other vulnerable people such as refugees, widows, and the elderly are instilling healthy habits of hygiene.

You can help these vulnerable families and refugees by donating at www.hhrd.org/hygiene

Ranked among the top 5% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past seven years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

