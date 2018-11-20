Hyland Healthcare Delivers Enterprise-First Imaging with New Innovations and Solution Upgrades

CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When this year's annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) kicks off on Nov. 25, Hyland Healthcare will invite radiologists to "SEE your whole patient." Hyland will unveil a host of enhancements to its portfolio of enterprise imaging solutions, and preview ImageNext, a new enterprise workflow orchestration platform launching in early 2019.

The progressive innovations and enterprise-first imaging solutions highlight Hyland Healthcare's mission to help healthcare organizations easily capture, manage, secure, share and view medical images across the entire enterprise while enhancing the radiologist's expanded role in value-driven care. Significant developments include:

– Hyland Healthcare's viewing platform for anytime, anywhere access to medical images and clinical content via an interactive, zero-footprint diagnostic and referential viewing experience that supports clinical collaboration and patient engagement. Featured enhancements in the latest version include: New segmentation and image-rendering engines, including a spine mapper, vessel analysis, bone detection, cardiac mapper, couch removal and organ surface for intelligent visualization and analysis



Clinical review of digital pathology studies for multidisciplinary teams such as tumor boards



3D mesh file export for medical-grade 3D printing applications



Validated integration with Epic Radiant and Cupid clinical workflow modules for image-enabling Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) to provide a more comprehensive overview of patient health data for clinicians

Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive – Hyland's secure enterprise-grade image storage, distribution and workflow platform embraces the industry's DICOM standard and IHE profiles. Acuo harnesses medical imaging records from a wide range of imaging modalities, clinical scopes, connectivity tools and mobile devices deployed throughout healthcare enterprises. Its high-performance architecture quickly acquires, stores and routes images to departmental PACS systems so radiologists can continue to work with their familiar workstations while their patients' imaging records are centrally managed at an enterprise level. The Acuo Admin Portal (formerly WebVNA) now allows users to access enhanced HIS/RIS management tools, supports Issuer of Patient ID domain configurations, and includes additional batch processing and enhanced reporting capabilities, creating a best-of-breed experience for those managing an organization's enterprise imaging infrastructure.

– Hyland's secure enterprise-grade image storage, distribution and workflow platform embraces the industry's DICOM standard and IHE profiles. Acuo harnesses medical imaging records from a wide range of imaging modalities, clinical scopes, connectivity tools and mobile devices deployed throughout healthcare enterprises. Its high-performance architecture quickly acquires, stores and routes images to departmental PACS systems so radiologists can continue to work with their familiar workstations while their patients' imaging records are centrally managed at an enterprise level. The Acuo Admin Portal (formerly WebVNA) now allows users to access enhanced HIS/RIS management tools, supports Issuer of Patient ID domain configurations, and includes additional batch processing and enhanced reporting capabilities, creating a best-of-breed experience for those managing an organization's enterprise imaging infrastructure. ImageNext Enterprise Workflow Orchestrator – Hyland is also previewing the next addition to its enterprise imaging portfolio at RSNA 18. ImageNext is an intelligent enterprise workflow orchestrator that improves productivity for imaging professionals. The solution includes a universal worklist for all imaging studies from multiple sources across healthcare networks. The platform can support multiple PACS as well as centralized VNA deployments for maximum flexibility. Enhanced efficiency through intelligent case routing and workload balancing ensures timely diagnostic and treatment decision support to help achieve optimal clinical outcomes. System configurability includes professional preferences, routing by payer or insurance, credentials, location, specialty and sub-specialty. Robust productivity analytics tools are available to monitor and proactively manage clinical service line performance. ImageNext is expected to be released in early 2019.

"The breadth of our portfolio and the array of new features all contribute to Hyland Healthcare's position as the only connected healthcare partner that can deliver a complete, enterprise-first solution for managing all of the complex, unstructured content across a healthcare organization," said Susan deCathelineau, vice president of global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "Our solutions are open, scalable, secure and vendor neutral, which we believe is the future of enterprise imaging and critical to empowering all clinicians in making informed decisions that improve patient results, optimize existing technology investments and create room for growth."

About Hyland Healthcare

By combining information management and enterprise imaging with business process and case management capabilities, Hyland Healthcare delivers a suite of unparalleled content and image management solutions to address the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare organizations around the world. Every day, more than 2,000 healthcare organizations use Hyland Healthcare's world-class solutions to empower healthcare providers, inform critical decision making, and simplify information access and insight. The Hyland Healthcare suite of products – comprised of OnBase , Acuo, NilRead, PACSgear, Brainware, Perceptive Content, ShareBase and OneContent – are leveraged to complete patient records, eliminate reimbursement delays and enhance business processes. For more information, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

Hyland Healthcare is a part of Hyland, a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com

