Hyland Healthcare showcases successful interoperability at Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise Connectathon

As the healthcare industry's largest, most rigorous interoperability testing event, the IHE Connectathon brings together hundreds of the top leaders to collaborate and test software against world-class standards. Hyland has built a strong presence at the event, noted as a top vendor passing over 100 interoperability profiles for its content services, capture, connectivity and visualization tools. Hyland was one of the first vendors to demonstrate proficiency for a new profile, Patient Master Identity Registry (PMIR) , which provides Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) RESTful patient identity management. The Patient Care Coordination and Cross Community domains were also emphasized in testing this year.

Recent HIMSS Market Intelligence healthcare leadership research* reveals that although hospitals and health systems strive to meet stringent interoperability challenges, more than half still experience obstacles reaching their goals. According to the 2020 survey, 47 percent of healthcare leader organizations stated managing unstructured data is the most significant obstacle to improving interoperability. As a leading provider of content services for more than a decade, and one of the most prolific testers of interoperability at the IHE Connectathon, Hyland's content services platform and enterprise imaging solutions help connect unstructured data and images across the healthcare ecosystem to enforce interoperability between systems.

Razvan Atanasiu, Chief Technology Officer of Hyland Healthcare, said, "Unstructured data is an integral part of a patient's overall medical history. In the current business climate, healthcare providers continue to enforce telehealth, remote work and digital interactions with patients making interoperability even more important. Hyland solves interoperability challenges by connecting vital medical images and unstructured content with core clinical systems so healthcare providers gain a full view of patient information to make more informed care decisions."

Hyland's entire healthcare portfolio was represented at the 2021 IHE Connectathon including the following products:

OnBase Integrated Source repository

Acuo Repository and Registry

Acuo PIX Manager and Audit Records Repository (ARR)

NilRead – enterprise and diagnostic viewer

PACS Scan – mobile image capture

To learn more visit Hyland's interoperability site to learn how organizations can leverage Hyland Healthcare products to securely exchange information electronically, accelerate processes and increase cross-industry collaboration.

*HIMSS Market Intelligence research report: 2021 State of Interoperability and Connected Care. October 2020. The survey was conducted among 115 qualified respondents who work in IT, informatics, business and clinical roles at U.S. hospitals and health systems. Sixty-five percent (65%) of participating hospitals had greater than 500 beds. Thirty-five percent (35%) had 500 beds or less. Hyland was not identified as the survey sponsor.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

