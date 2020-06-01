Hyland Identified as a Leader in Aspire Leaderboard for CCM and Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Content Platforms

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, two analyst reports – the Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications Management (CCM) and the Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Content Platforms 20201 – identified Hyland as a leader.

Aspire's annual leaderboard report focuses on the CCM landscape and closely examines several related categories such as business automation, communication composition and omni-channel orchestration. For the second year in a row, Hyland was named a leader in the business automation grid based on the strength of Content Composer, the anchor of the company's CCM product suite.

Designed to integrate with enterprise applications and office productivity software, Content Composer features creation, distribution and management tools to improve efficiency, productivity and consistency in external communications. The report also highlighted Hyland's OnBase and Brainware products, which extend the core functionality of Content Composer with interactive case management, intelligent content extraction and additional classification capabilities

"As a global leader in the content services market, Hyland puts a strong focus on letting content be a key driver of better communications," said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO at Aspire. "We continue to be excited about the potential for Hyland – its scale, technology depth and strong products give it the potential to evolve Content Composer beyond its strength in transactional and service communications into a much wider solution."

Hyland's strategy for CCM – like all its offerings - is to continue to evolve customer solutions beyond an individual function to a comprehensive platform, providing visibility and control across the entire content lifecycle. This creates a complete view of organizational information and processes.

This platform-focused approach is why Hyland was named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for enterprise content platforms (ECP). The report examines 12 major providers, and highlights the market's transition from a focus on managing content to one of processing and automating content. Leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies.

To learn more about Hyland and the company's offerings across industries, visit Hyland.com.

