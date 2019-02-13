Hyland Named to 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List

"We've always relied on our people to drive product innovation and provide exceptional service, so being included on Fortune's list of the best workplaces means a lot to us," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "We owe our lasting success as a business — enabling organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve — to the tremendous contributions of each and every one of our team members."

The 2019 list represents feedback from more than 4.3 million employees rating 60-plus workplace elements. Hyland received high rankings for employees' trust in managers, workplace fairness, camaraderie among coworkers and its culture of innovation. Known globally as a great company to work for and do business with, Hyland fosters an environment where all individuals can thrive professionally and personally.

What Fortune says about Hyland:

Every week at the content management software provider starts with bagels and a Monday morning meeting led by CEO Bill Priemer where one employee is singled out as "player of the week." The award comes with prizes such as cash and extra paid time off. Employees get a four-week sabbatical after eight years and a cash bonus of $2,500 plus lunch with the CEO after a decade.

Findings from the 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For:

91% of employees at 100 Best Companies say their company is a great place to work, versus a 57% nationwide average.

84% of employees at 100 Best Companies say they look forward to coming to work, versus a 42% nationwide average.

83% employees at 100 Best Companies say that management actions match their works, versus a 42% nationwide average.

Hyland has also received the following recognition for its workplace culture and innovative technology:

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The 2019 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

To see the full list of the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here or follow #100BestCos.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 310,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

